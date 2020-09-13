The efforts of those employers and nonprofits have been innovative and at times heroic.

The disruption caused by COVID-19 hasn’t been easy for anyone, not for familes sheltering at home, not for those who have lost their jobs or been left to worry about loved ones they could not visit.

And certainly not for the businesses, organizations and nonprofits that drive the local economy and look after the needs of our neighbors.

All the same, the efforts of those employers and nonprofits have been innovative and at times heroic, both over the long haul and especially in recent months.

That was apparent to judges of the Commitment to Erie Awards, sponsored by the Erie Times-News and GoErie.com. Each year, the program honors organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to the community, their employees and their customers.

This year will be no different.

But the venue will. Instead of a celebratory dinner at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center, winners will be announced Sept. 23 at GoErie.com, where viewers can tune in to learn live about the finalists and the names of the winners.

Today, we reveal the identity of one those winners in advance.

This year’s Legacy Award, presented to a person who has worked over a period of years to improve life in Erie, will be awarded this year to Erie businessman Rick Griffith.

Griffith is a successful business owner, has served on a long list of boards and operates several schools, including Erie Institute of Technology. He’s also a developer with a vision for Erie.

But when many people hear the name Rick Griffith, many think of the ever-present signs around Erie hat encourage us and urge us to keep life and ourselves in perspective.

Like our other winners, Griffith, who you can hear more about in the Sept. 23 program, will receive an original piece of Erie-themed artwork commissioned by the Erie Times-News.

Winners were chosen by a group of four judges that included Jim Martin, business reporter for the Erie Times-News; Scott Miller, dean of the School of Business and the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Edinboro University; Amy Doolan, associate dean of the College of Engineering & Business at Gannon University; and John Magenau, retired dean of the Black School of Business at Penn State Behrend.

Picking this year’s winners wasn’t easy, but it was rewarding.

Commitment to Erie judge Scott Miller explained: “As members of the community, we are really interested in seeing our region flourish. We get excited when we see entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to mission, dedication to employees and, importantly, commitment to the Erie region by engaging with its employees and the broader community to make this a better place to live, work and play.”

The finalists for this year’s awards are:

Commitment to Erie Award, 51 or more employees

• The first finalist, which we are calling the Erie Shield Project, isn’t a single employer at all. Instead, it’s a group of them who came together to do something extraordinary.

In May, at the height of the PPE shortage, Penn State Behrend joined forces with three local companies, Port Erie Plastics, Munot Plastics and Bliley Technologies, to design, produce and distribute plastic face shields for medical professionals. More than 124,000 were produced.

• Erie Homes for Children and Adults: The organization, founded in 1912 to address the needs of a single infant abandoned at Union Station, today serves more than 400 people with physical and intellectual disabilities and ranks as one of Erie’s largest employers with nearly 600 employees.

• Saint Vincent Hospital: Opened by the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1875, the hospital, one of Erie’s largest employers, is owned today by Highmark and the Allegheny Health Network. In just the last two years, the hospital has completed more than $100 million worth of construction projects, including a $25 million cancer center and a $51 million, three-story ER and operating suite.

Commitment to Erie, 50 or fewer employees

• Debbie Vahanian and Glass Growers Gallery: The business, which was sold earlier this month, has provided an outlet for the region’s artists and a place for the rest of us to come to learn about, touch and enjoy art and things of beauty for the last 46 years.

• New York Lunch, East Avenue: This business has been on East Avenue for more than 90 years and owned for the past 50 by Nina and Stephen Paliouras, Greek immigrants who found their American dream in Erie. Along with their son, Gus, they are still at it, serving up Greek dogs, burgers and a long list of other things to takeout customers.

Community Service, 50 or fewer employees

• Young’s Cleaners turned a challenge into an opportunity and found a way to keep their employees busy and productive when the coronavirus took a bite out of the drycleaning business. They began sewing and selling cloth face masks that were scooped up by customers who found themselves with a sudden need.

• Fat Monn’s Grub: When COVID-19 shut down schools, owners Jason and Janet Monn decided to offer kids a simple lunch for $1 at their Corry business. Then they recruited volunteers and donations began to come in. The $1 lunch became free and before it was all over more than 25,000 free lunches were distributed.

Community Service, more than 50 employees

Scott Enterprises: This family-owned company wanted to do something for the community at a time when businesses were shut down and many of their own employees were laid off. Once a week, Scott Enterprises began handing out chef-prepared meals that would serve four. More than 16,000 meals were distributed.

• Country Fair: Recognized by Forbes as one of the best mid-sized companies to work for in America, Country Fair has found numerous ways to help the community, including the distribution last year of more than 200,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Last year, customers who used Country Fair’s special charity pumps helped raise more than $26,000 for each of five charities.

New Business of the Year

• Underdog BBQ: As the focal point of last year’s Undercover Billionaire television show, Underdog BBQ provided Erie with exposure to a nationwide audience. Now, as the company looks to begin franchising the restaurant concept, the Erie story is likely to be heard by even more people.

• Room 33 Speakeasy: Owners Rebecca Styn and husband Rob Mahrt had no good reason to be optimistic when COVID-19 forced them to close their nonessential business.

But their business, which had depended almost entirely on alcohol sales, became a two-shift takeout restaurant with a creative menu, offering takeout cocktails and kits to make special meals at home.

Agent of change

• Erie Community Foundation: Led by Mike Batchelor, the organization has grown over the last 33 years from 53 endowments worth $20 million to 850 funds valued at $286 million.

Along the way, the organization has established Erie Gives, contributed to the Erie Downtown Development Corp. and was instrumental in bringing Magee Womens Research Institute to Erie.

• Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership: Led by James Grunke, the organization has worked over the past year to make economic development an Erie priority by raising money for the cause, identifying areas of focus and hosting an economic development conference that drew national attention.

In recent months, the chamber has worked during COIVD-19 to be both a primary source of information and the voice of the local business community.

Workplace of the year

• Red Letter Hospitality, which operates several popular Erie-area restaurants, was hit like all restaurant companies when businesses were forced to shut down.

But the company stayed focused on a few key priorities: Helping employees, helping the community and living to fight another day. Employees were helped by a $28,000 fundraiser and free weekly meals distributed to employees and their families. Red Letter also delivered more than 7,000 meals to essential workers.

• Gannon University: The university has made headlines over the past couple years for its investments, including the $26 million renovation of Knight Tower.

Equally important is the university’s commitment to its students, faculty and staff. Gannon has established goals to address employee concerns about communication and hopes for additional benefits. Working with the Disney Institute, Gannon also created a campuswide rewards and recognition program.

Nonprofit of the year

• Meals on Wheels: For nearly 50 years, Meals on Wheels of Erie has been delivering meals to older residents of the city and surrounding communities. Never has that work been more important than during recent months when many of its older clients needed meals and groceries delivered more than ever.

Each year, Meals on Wheels delivers more than 20,000 meals and shops for groceries more than 500 times.

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania: The food bank has seen the need for its services grow in recent months along with rising unemployment numbers and economic insecurity. Under normal circumstances, Second Harvest solicits and distributes millions of pounds of food to member agencies in 11 counties.

• WQLN Public Media: For more than 50 years, WQLN has been serving the Erie community, providing educational programming as well as history, arts and documentary programs.

Its mission has expanded over recent months as COVID-19 has sent all of us looking for reliable information and clarity. WQLN stepped into that void by providing a forum for public briefings by Erie County government and access to both the arts and public meetings.

