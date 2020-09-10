The 6-story structure houses Erie’s five Masonic organizations and has been in continuous use since the building opened in June 1910.

The Erie Masonic Temple Building has been awarded placement on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.

The six-story Masonic Temple Building, at 32 W. Eighth St., houses Erie’s five Masonic organizations and has been in continuous use by the Erie Masonic fraternity and affiliated organizations since the building opened in June 1910.

“The honor of being listed on the National Register of Historic Places recognizes our dedication to preserving the temple as a landmark in downtown Erie,” said Eric Carlson, chairman of the Erie Masonic Temple Preservation Foundation.

“We strive to maintain the dignity and prominence of our building, especially through the many transitions downtown Erie has seen over the past 110 years,” Carlson said.

The National Park Service announced on Aug. 31 that it was placing the Erie building on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We have always been confident in the quality and significance of our building,” Carlson said. “However, there are many requests to be listed and we were always hopeful we would make the cut.”

Two plaques denoting its National Register of Historic Places status are expected to be placed outside the Masonic Temple within the next week, officials said.

“The temple is an important structure from the beginning of the 20th century,” Hagen History Center Executive Director George Deutsch said. “The interior is well-maintained and beautifully reflects the style of the time, and it’s a treasure. I spent quite a bit of time in that building over the years involved with a Masonic youth organization.”

In January 2018, the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission issued a determination letter, which read, “In our opinion the property is eligible for listing in the National Historic Registry of Historic Places,” according to Carlson.

A formal application to have the Masonic Temple Building placed on the National Register of Historic Places was reviewed by the Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board, Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, at a board meeting at Wilson College in Chambersburg in June 2019.

The board approved the recommendation that the Masonic Temple be placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service, Carlson said.

The Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board sent its recommendation, documentation and the official nomination application to the National park Service for its approval, Carlson said.

“The process involves being evaluated for historical significance at both the state and federal level,” Carlson said. “Once those interviews and document submissions are completed to the government’s satisfaction, a vote is held to determine if the property is significant enough to be listed. This process can take quite some time to complete between the requests for information and analysis.”

The Masonic Temple Association is the governing body for the building’s five current Masonic organizations: Tyrian Commonwealth Lodge No. 362, Perry Keystone Lodge No. 392, Lawrence Lodge No. 708, Temple Royal Arch Chapter No. 215, and Mount Olivet Commandery No. 30.

The Masonic Temple Association in 1907 purchased a lot located at the corner of West Eighth and Peach streets to construct a new building, Carlson said.

Alden and Harlow Architects, a respected firm in Pittsburgh and Boston, was selected as architects for the new Masonic Temple.

In March 1909, the Masonic Temple Association passed a resolution to build a five-story building. Six months later, plans were changed to add a sixth floor.

Construction began in the summer of 1909 and was completed in June 1910.

The Masonic Temple is classified as a three-part vertical block commercial building in a Renaissance Italiante style.

The Masonic Temple Association added banquet facilities and a kitchen in the building’s basement in 1930, Carlson said.

Automatic elevators were installed in 1960, replacing person-operated elevators.

In 1964, the temple’s balcony/choir loft was completed.

The Erie County Historical Society awarded the Masonic Temple Association the 1996 Preservation Award in February 1997 for maintaining and preserving the building.

“The temple is one of only a few buildings left in downtown Erie of its age that still continues to serve its original purpose and design intent,” Carlson said. “The building was completed in 1910 to serve as a home for the Masonic Blue Lodges of the day, as well as provide retail, office and event space. That mission hasn’t changed in 110 years and is a testament to its design and construction.”

Contact Ron Leonardi at rleonardi@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@ETNleonardi.