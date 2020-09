The Erie County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate relatives of a 73-year-old Erie man who died on June 30.

Arthur Schwenk, 73, died on June 30 from natural causes at Millcreek Community Hospital, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 452-2911.