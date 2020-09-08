Fire crews freed a woman from a Jeep Liberty, which came to a stop on top of a fire hydrant at East 29th and German streets.

Two women suffered minor injuries on Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash at East 29th and German streets in Erie.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:40 p.m., involved a Hyundai Sonata and a Jeep Liberty. Fire crews freed a woman from the Jeep, which came to a stop on top of a fire hydrant.

Fire crews removed a portion of the Jeep’s passenger front door to free the woman – the vehicle’s lone occupant.

“Upon arrival, the crews stabilized the vehicle quickly to keep it from rolling over, and we were able to remove the door and free the woman, who was trapped,” Erie Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Carroll said.

“We had to stabilize the vehicle to make it safe for us to work,” Carroll said. “Without doing that, it’s just too dangerous to work. The vehicle could have rolled onto us. We stabilized it and we were able to use the power tools to pop the door and get the woman out. She had fallen over to that passenger side of the vehicle.”

A woman in the Sonata – the lone occupant in that vehicle – received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Carroll said.

Both vehicles received heavy damage and were towed from the scene.