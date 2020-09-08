Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the Pennsylvania legislature to extend the statewide moratorium on evictions to avoid the ouster of thousands of tenants who have lost jobs because of the coronavirus shutdowns.

The commonwealth’s moratorium, which ended last week, legally cannot be extended by the governor alone, prompting his urgent and emotional call to action.

"Pennsylvania is still racing toward an eviction cliff when thousands of families will face months of unpaid rent and fees," Wolf said at a press conference in Lancaster on Tuesday. "We must address the mounting rent debt to help tenants stay in their home and allow landlords to pay their mortgages."

Just last week, the Trump administration implemented a national four-month moratorium on residential evictions. It was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is the latest measure by the administration to get a handle on the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

To stop evictions, health officials are relying on the 1944 Public Health Service Act, which gives the administration broad quarantine powers.

The national moratorium, which will run through Dec. 31, applies to individuals earning less than $99,000 a year and who are unable to make rent or housing payments, but Wolf said that alone would not do enough for the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians at risk of losing their homes.

"It only helps some renters, not all," Wolf said. "It doesn’t stop mortgage foreclosures at all, and it doesn’t assist landlords who are struggling to pay their mortgages and pay their taxes. So I am continuing to ask our General Assembly to act."

Wolf is not only urging the legislature to re-adopt the eviction ban, but he is also encouraging them to funnel an extra $100 million of the federal coronavirus stimulus funds toward the effort and to create more rental relief programs.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Sen. Tim Kearney joined the governor in Lancaster Tuesday, showing their joint support for the cause.

"As social distancing continues, staying safe means having a home to stay in," Kearney said. "Ensuring housing stability is not just a moral imperative but it is also a public health necessity."

Nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians, accounting for nearly 17 percent of renters in the state, are at risk of being evicted, according to the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania.

"If the legislature does not act to fix the state’s relief program, even more families may be facing homelessness on Jan. 1, during the coldest time of the year," Wolf said. "That would be terrible for families and will strain local social services and taxpayers that are already stretched to the limit by the pandemic."

The governor called for legislation with the following program changes to help more renters and homeowners:

Raise the $750 monthly cap on rent relief to at least 130% of HUD limits – In some parts of the state rent payments exceed $750 a month, therefore landlords decline to participate, leaving tenants without payment assistance.

Eliminate the requirement that households be 30 days behind on rent to be eligible for assistance – The requirement creates an unfair burden on applicants who prioritize rent and mortgage payments over paying for food, medicine or other bills.

Eliminate verification that applicants applied for unemployment compensation – The added administrative step creates unnecessary processing delays of applications and availability of assistance.

Provide landlords and mortgagees the option to forgive the remaining unpaid rent or mortgage payments or allow the balance to be repaid over one year – Offering property owners to recoup balance of payments should encourage participation in the program.