The congressman is scheduled to tour the Erie transit agency on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler will be in Erie this week to tour the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority’s new $60-million-plus expansion on East 14th Street.

Kelly, R-16th Dist., is expected to be at EMTA headquarters, 127 E. 14th St., on Friday at 2 p.m. His visit will also include a discussion of EMTA’s COVID-19 precautions and procedures, according to the transit agency.

EMTA’s improvements include a combined maintenance facility and small-bus storage building; a large-bus storage facility, administration building and 3.5-story parking deck. Other improvements include a transit center for bus riders and a compressed natural gas fueling station.

"We are about 95 percent done with the project," said Jeremy Peterson, EMTA’s executive director.

EMTA also received roughly $1.4 million in federal funding to purchase three new buses that are powered by compressed natural gas, Peterson said. Those buses should be purchased by Dec. 31, Peterson said.

The expansion more than doubles the footprint of the agency’s former physical plant on East 14th Street, which was built in 1968 and had become too small for EMTA’s needs.

The project is funded primarily by state and federal dollars.

Kelly is seeking his sixth term in Congress. He faces Democrat Kristy Gnibus, a Millcreek Township teacher, in the Nov. 3 election.

