Superintendent says work for custodians, other noninstructional employees has waned as students start school year online.

As the Erie School District starts the 2020-21 year online, the Erie School Board is scheduled to vote on the makeup of the district’s noninstructional staff on Wednesday night.

As the Erie Times-News reported on Sunday, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito is recommending that the board furlough 55 employees through at least early November.

The 11,000-student school district is trying to save money as its buildings remain closed to traditional students, who started online-only classes on Tuesday.

The district would save $210,000 a month – not $21,000 a month as originally reported – by furloughing the 55 employees and by not filling another 27 open noninstructional positions, Polito said. He said furloughed employees would go off the district’s health insurance plan at the end of September.

The largest number of employees affected would be 20 teaching assistants and 18 custodians. Eleven part-time police officers would also be among those who would lose their jobs temporarily. Four firemen, or building engineers who work second shift, and two part-time secretaries would also be furloughed.

Polito said the district’s executive director of human resources, Natalie Fatica, met with the affected employees on Tuesday.

Polito said none of the proposed cuts would be permanent, and that the district would call back employees as needed to clean buildings and take care of other tasks once students return to school buildings.

Elementary students will learn online-only through the end of the first quarter, on Nov. 4. They are scheduled to then take a mix of online and in-person classes. Middle school and high school students are scheduled to learn online-only at least until the spring.

A rise in local COVID-19 cases and ventilation problems at many of the district’s 16 school buildings prompted the Erie School District to start with online-only classes rather than a hybrid approach of alternating online and in-person classes. The district expects the repairs to the elementary school buildings to be done by the end of the first quarter.

The Erie School Board meets virtually for a nonvoting meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Its voting meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The nine-member board will conduct both sessions via Zoom. For more information: eriesd.org.

