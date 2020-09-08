The two-count indictment against Tyvarh Nicholson, 29, was announced on Tuesday.

An Erie man has become the second person to face federal charges related to the May 30 rioting in downtown Erie.

Tyvarh Nicholson, 29, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device, Scott W. Brady, the U.S. attorney for the Pittsburgh-based Western District of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday in announcing the indictment.

The western district includes Erie.

According to the indictment, Nicholson threw objects and projectiles at Erie police officers during the May 30 disturbance downtown.

The indictment also alleges that Nicholson “possessed destructive devices that were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record,” according to Brady’s office.

Authorities did not give a current address for Nicholson, but identified him as an Erie resident.

Also facing federal charges related to the downtown disturbances, in an unrelated case, is Melquan Barnett, 28, of Erie. Barnett is accused of setting a small fire at the Ember + Forge coffee shop at 401 State St.

Barnett, accused of the felony charge of malicious destruction of property by fire, is out of prison while he awaits prosecution.

Authorities so far have charged or cited more than two dozen people in connection with the violent disturbance that broke out downtown the night of May 30 following a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The cases other than those of Nicholson and Barnett are being prosecuted in Erie County Court.

