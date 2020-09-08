Judge affirms zoning decision that bans short-term rentals at Glenwood house; City Council still reviewing ordinance.

The legality of short-term rentals has turned into a long-term issue for the city of Erie.

In the latest ruling in a dispute that started three years ago, a judge has affirmed that a house in Erie’s Glenwood neighborhood cannot host Airbnb rentals.

But the house’s zoning case — the first of its kind in the city of Erie — has prompted City Council to consider changing zoning rules so that Airbnb rentals are allowed throughout the city, with regulations.

"I think we are ready to move forward," said Erie City Councilwoman Liz Allen, who is council’s liaison to the city’s zoning office. "But we need guidance from zoning on how to craft an ordinance.

"We need to so something," she said. "We just cannot leave it out there."

The city’s zoning ordinance does not specifically address short-term Airbnb rentals. That left the Erie Zoning Hearing Board and then Erie County Judge Stephanie Domitrovich to decide whether the ordinance can be interpreted as allowing the popular web-based service at a house at 4706 Upland Drive.

In a decision she issued Aug. 21, Domitrovich upheld the Zoning Hearing Board’s August 2019 ruling that prohibited Airbnb rentals at the Upland Drive house, a single-family dwelling in a neighborhood zoned R-1, for low-density residential.

The board in 2017 initially said the city’s zoning ordinance allowed for Airbnb rentals at the residence, rejecting a challenge from the Glenwood Association.

The neighborhood group had argued that Airbnb rentals are not permitted in Glenwood because Erie’s zoning ordinance does not identify short-term rentals as a permitted use in R-1 districts.

The Zoning Hearing Board, in a 4-1 decision in November 2017, found that the city’s zoning ordinance did not specifically prohibit Airbnb rentals, and that the house on Upland Drive was otherwise used as a "one-family dwelling," in accordance with R-1 zoning.

The Glenwood Association appealed. Domitrovich sent the case back to the Zoning Hearing Board in May 2019. She asked the board to reconsider its 2017 decision in light of a state Supreme Court ruling from April 2019: Slice of Life LLC v. Hamilton Township Zoning Hearing Board, which concerned short-term rentals at house in the Poconos in Monroe County.

The Supreme Court in that case unanimously ruled that short-term rentals were not a permitted use in a residential zoning district limiting use to single-family dwellings. The court also found that any uses not explicitly permitted in a city’s zoning ordinance are prohibited by implication.

With the city of Erie’s zoning ordinance still having no specific language permitting Airbnb rentals for single-family dwellings, the Zoning Hearing Board in August 2019 set aside its earlier decision. The board unanimously found that Airbnb rentals could not operate out of the house on Upland Drive.

The owners of the residence, Donald and Susan Morse, appealed, leading Domitrovich to issue her 16-page opinion and order on Aug. 21.

"The Erie Zoning Board found and concluded Slice of Life invalidated the underlying reasoning for its decision and changed the applicable standard for determining whether short-term Airbnb rentals were permitted under local zoning law," Domitrovich wrote. "Therefore, the basis for the Erie Zoning Board’s interpretation of local zoning law and the reasoning for its 2017 decision were no longer supported by law."

Domitrovich found that the Zoning Hearing Board, in issuing its new ruling based on the Slice of Life case, "did not abuse its discretion and did not commit an error of law."

The state Supreme Court in the Slice of Life ruling did not ban Airbnb rentals outright. And the Zoning Hearing Board’s 2019 decision and Domitrovich’s new ruling affect only the Upland Drive property — the findings does not set a policy that governs all Airbnb rentals in the city.

Any other Airbnb disputes brought before the Zoning Hearing Board would "be decided on a case-by-case basis," said the board’s solicitor, Donald Wagner.

But the rulings in the Upland Drive case leave open the possibility that the city could take action against other Airbnb rentals that continue to operate in R-1 districts. Those districts include the Frontier area in northwestern Erie and many of the city’s southernmost neighborhoods, around where Glenwood is located.

The Morses, who own the Upland Drive residence, were in Florida last week, but their Airbnb property manager, Lucinda Maurer, said Domitrovich’s ruling did not surprise her or the Morses, mainly becase of the Supreme Court case. At the same time, said Maurer, who is Susan Morse’s sister, "in light of COVID-19, we have stopped hosting people," meaning the judge’s ruling had no immediate effect on short-term rentals at the residence.

Once the pandemic subsides, Maurer said, she and the Morses would like to resume the Airbnb rentals. She said they will continue to advocate for City Council to change the zoning ordinance to allow for short-term rentals.

"Not just for us," Maurer said. "For the city. It is just a positive thing for the city."

In issuing it first decision in the case, in November 2017, the Zoning Hearing Board urged City Council to act. The members of the Zoning Hearing Board said their decision was based on the zoning ordinance as now written — an ordinance that does not address short-term Airbnb rentals.

"City Council and the City Planning Commission will have to re-examine the existing law and draft new regulations that specifically address the new business environment, where homeowners and prospective tenants meet each other through internet sites like Airbnb," the board said in its written decision.

Allen, the city councilwoman, said council soon needs to draft changes to the zoning ordinance. She said Airbnb can help Erie by being "a supplement to the hotels, not to take on the hotels."

"These Airbnbs are out there," she said. "They can contribute to stabilizing neighborhoods, but they need rules."

Representatives of the Glenwood Association could not be reached for comment before the original version of this story was published on Tuesday.

After the story appeared on Tuesday, one of the Glenwood residents who opposed the Airbnb, Thomas Sebald, said the current city zoning ordinance addresses short-term rentals, though not specifically Airbnb rentals. The Erie Times-News tried to reach Sebald before the original story was published, but he was out of town.

Sebald argued before the Zoning Hearing Board in 2017 that the zoning ordinance prohibits "transient" use of property in an R-1 district, thus prohibiting short-term rentals in singe-family homes.

"The ordinance (confirmed by the ruling) absolutely does address short-term rentals, and it bans them in R-1 neighborhoods," Sebald said in an email on Tuesday. "It does not matter how they are booked, what they are called, or how payment is received — short-term rentals are clearly defined in the ordinance and these homes are being used as such."

