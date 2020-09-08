The nine-member board chose inaugural term lengths at Tuesday meeting.

Saying they felt honored and privileged to serve, the Erie County Community College’s nine-member board of trustees met for the first time Tuesday to begin the work in earnest on establishing the college.

"I’ve been in the community over 25 years and I’ve heard many of our citizens talk about not being able to afford a four-year school," said Rev. Charles Mock, pastor of Missionary Baptist Church and an appointee of County Councilman Carl Anderson. "So, I’m looking forward to serving and serving well and I’m looking forward to being a conduit for a lot of folks who thought that their dream would never be realized."

Board member Annette Wagner, M.D., an OB-GYN who was appointed by Councilman Andre Horton, said she’s been involved in education in some form all of her life.

"I could have easily been one of the ones who someone said, ’You are community college material,’" she said. "I'm here to dispel the myth of what people may think a community college represents."

Corry Mayor Dave Mitchell, appointed by Councilman Scott Rastetter, said the community college "can be a shining light for the whole region. Erie isn’t the only place that’s lacking. It’s the whole northern tier that’s lacking opportunity."

The Pennsylvania Board of Education approved the county’s application for a community college in July, three years after the county submitted it. Erie County will become home to the 15th institution under the state’s community college system, and the first in more than 25 years.

The county’s community college plans calls for funding the institution using casino gaming revenue for the local share, as well as tuition and fees and money from the state. The county has also applied for a $10 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant through the state.

Ron DiNicola, who helped spearhead the community college effort through the nonprofit Empower Erie, which he co-founded with Horton, said the college will "allow us to attract investment, hold on to young talent and create that new economy for the 21st century." DiNicola was appointed by Councilwoman Kim Clear.

Erie County Council members each made one appointment to the Board of Trustees, while Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper made two.

The volunteer board members will start on staggered terms and then will be eligible to serve one additional six-year term thereafter.

On Tuesday, board members pulled lots to determine who would serve the two-, four- and six-year terms.

Serving two-years terms will be board members: DiNicola, Mitchell, Tom Benson.

Serving four-year terms: Wagner, Kathryn Sintal, Justin Gallagher.

And serving six-year terms: Mock, Cheryl Rush Dix, Christina Vogel.

The board, which is likely to meet again next week to name a chairperson, vice chairperson and other positions, will be tasked initially with writing bylaws, selecting a president and choosing a location to house the college.

Erie County Clerk Doug Smith and lawyer Tom Talarico, who serves as solicitor for Erie County Council, addressed the board about the work they will undertake and how best to move forward.

There is a possibility that the Board of Education’s July 8 decision could either be overturned or sent back for further consideration.

State Senate President Joseph Scarnati, of Jefferson County, R-25th Dist., who played a key role in the formation of the nine-county Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, filed an appeal of the state Board of Education’s decision with Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court in early August, claiming that a key witness was wrongly denied the chance to testify as an expert at a two-day evidentiary hearing held by the board in June.

The hearing functioned like a legal proceeding and was called for by the state Board of Education last November. All parties were required to obtain legal counsel.

Erie County Council members, during their regular meeting Tuesday, approved an additional $125,000 appropriation of casino gaming funds to cover additional costs associated with the appeal and outstanding costs owed to the Harrisburg firm Post & Schell for its representation up to and during the hearing. Of the $125,000, $44,000 will be cover costs for work already performed. That brings the county’s total obligation to Post & Schell to $244,000 to date, with the possibility of $325,000.

