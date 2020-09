A bicyclist was injured in a crash near the Perry Monument at Presque Isle State Park.

A 59-year-old man riding a bicycle was injured when he was struck by a camping vehicle Tuesday afternoon at Presque Isle State Park, authorities reported.

The man was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of moderate injuries, authorities said.

The accident, which was reported at 5:30 p.m., occurred near the Perry Monument.