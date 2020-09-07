A roundup of recent Erie County Court action.

Two Erie residents who were facing felony charges in alleged attacks on other people in June had the criminal charges against them withdrawn at recent court appearances.

Yishica L. Tate, 41, who faced a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor charges, had her charges withdrawn at her Aug. 24 preliminary hearing.

Erie police had accused Tate of stabbing a 54-year-old man in the back of the neck during a reported domestic incident on East Fifth Street on June 12.

Melvin McGee Jr., 43, who faced charges including felony counts of possession of a weapon prohibited and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, had his charges withdrawn at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 27.

Erie police had accused McGee of breaking into a Plum Street residence, assaulting a woman while children were present and pointing a gun at the victims before firing it on June 11.

Details on what led to the dropping of charges against Tate and McGee were not available.

In other recent Erie County Court action:

• Millcreek Township resident John Bucarelli, 38, charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian in Erie while driving under the influence in September 2019, was given a six-month restrictive intermediate punishment sentence with 30 days on electronic monitoring after pleading guilty to two charges in the case on Wednesday.

Bucarelli pleaded guilty to a summary count of careless driving-unintentional death and a misdemeanor count of DUI in the crash on West 26th Street that killed Brian P. Carlo.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender also ordered Bucarelli to pay costs and restitution and to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.

• North East resident Nickolis A. Biryla, 39, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over seven months in 2019, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Wednesday to five charges, including a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors and Biryla’s lawyer agreed to a recommended sentence of five to 10 years in prison, officials said in court Wednesday. Biryla, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20, faces a maximum sentence of 49 years in prison on the five charges.

North East police accused Biryla of assaulting the girl on several occasions between June 1 and Dec. 31, according to information in his criminal complaint.

• Erie resident Jamaya M. Wayne, 18, accused of shooting a 20-year-old man in the back during an altercation at a Summit Township motel in May, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Wednesday to a felony count of possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering.

Wayne faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison when she is sentenced on Oct. 12.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers accused Wayne of shooting the man during a large party at the Holiday Inn Express on Peach Street early on the morning of May 31.

• Criminal charges were dismissed on Thursday against Fairview Township resident Morgan J. Croscutt, 25, accused of using a knife to attempt to rob another man in early August, after the victim failed to appear for Croscutt’s preliminary hearing.

Croscutt had faced charges including felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault that state police filed against him following an incident in a grocery store parking lot in Girard Township on Aug. 4. Troopers had accused Croscutt of attempting to rob a Girard man while armed with a knife, but the robbery was thwarted when the victim got his gun and told Croscutt to get away from him, state police reported at the time.

• Erie resident Melvin A. Starks, 50, accused of assaulting and robbing another man on the city’s west side on Aug. 12, waived robbery, aggravated assault and simple assault charges to court at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 27.

Erie police accuse Starks of striking a man in the head and taking cash from the victim’s pocket in the 500 block of West 18th Street.

• Erie resident Carlos Young, 31, accused of throwing objects at police and attempting to light and throw a "Molotov cocktail" incendiary device during rioting in the city’s downtown on the early morning of May 31, waived his criminal case to court at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 27.

Young waived to court charges including two first-degree felony counts of assault of a law enforcement officer and a third-degree felony count of riot.

Erie Police accuse Young of repeatedly throwing objects at police officers and, with another man, attempting to light and throw an incendiary device before they attempted to flee the area in a vehicle.

• Cleveland resident Sylvester McKenzie, 27, accused of illegally possessing a handgun that Erie police said they found while investigating a shots-fired incident near a now-closed after-hours club in July, waived his criminal case to court at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.

McKenzie waived to court felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license. Police accuse him of having a gun hidden in a passenger compartment of a vehicle that officers found while investigating the shots-fired incident on East 22nd street on July 11.

• Erie resident Preston C. Edmands, 36, accused of breaking into a downtown office building and destroying property while naked in August, waived his criminal case to court on Aug. 31.

Edmands waived to court charges including felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief in the Aug. 15 incident. Erie police accuse him of smashing out windows to enter the Highmark building at 717 State St. and intentionally destroying office equipment and plants.

• Erie resident Jahjohnia D. Stevens, 19, accused of cutting another woman during a confrontation on the city’s east side on Aug. 5, was held for court on felony aggravated assault and other charges at her preliminary hearing on Aug. 31.

Erie police accuse Stevens of cutting another woman over the right eyebrow and on the right arm and shoulder during a confrontation in the 200 block of Wallace Street.