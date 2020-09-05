Yuk

webworm is often visible on trees this time of year.

Is it a bagworm or a webworm? These are two common pests that become noticeable on ornamental trees during late summer and early fall. Both are native moths, but the one to worry about is the bagworm, which can cause serious damage to conifers; the other, the fall webworm, creates an ugly mess but does little damage to trees.

Fall Webworm

Fall webworm creates large, dirty grayish silken webs enclosing foliage and the tips of branches at this time of year. These caterpillars feed on many different host plants; their preferred hosts include cherry, walnut, hickory, birch and crabapple. A single tree may have numerous webs at the ends of branches, with hundreds of caterpillars inside each web. Although significant defoliation can occur, this late season feeding has little impact on the overall health of the tree.

These caterpillars, which have long white to yellowish hairs, feed on the leaves inside the web. As they run out of food, they expand the web down the branch to cover more foliage as needed, continuing to grow larger for about six weeks, until ready to pupate for overwintering on or in soil.

What to do about fall webworm? One option is to do nothing. But those dirty webs are unsightly, so you may want to scout for the nests while they are small. Prune them out or tear them open, exposing the caterpillars to predators such as yellow jackets, wasps and birds.

Do not burn the webs in the trees, which can do more harm than good. There are registered insecticides which can be sprayed on the webs and nearby foliage, but it is more effective to do so when the nests and caterpillars are still small. It is not necessary to blast the webs out of the trees with a heavy stream of pesticide spray.

Bagworm

The bagworm is a much more significant pest that often goes unnoticed because it looks like a pinecone hanging on a tree. Bagworms are not a pest to ignore, as they can be quite destructive. If left unchecked, bagworms can kill evergreens within a few years. Deciduous trees are less seriously affected.

They can feed on many different trees and shrubs. Although they seem to prefer arborvitae and juniper, they will also feed on other conifers such as pine, spruce and Douglas fir, and even on some deciduous trees such as crabapples.

As it feeds on foliage, each caterpillar creates a protective 1- to 2-inch spindle-shaped silken bag for itself, camouflaged with bits of leaves, bark, and debris, that hangs from the branches like a little pinecone. There can be hundreds of bagworms on one arborvitae plant.

The caterpillars first hatch in late spring, usually late May to early June, as small ¼-inch black caterpillars. Over the summer, these caterpillars consume foliage, using some of it to form their bag, which gets bigger as they drag it about, feeding and growing bigger also.

If you find bagworms on one plant, be sure to scout nearby trees and shrubs for bagworms also. The young caterpillars can move to nearby plants by launching themselves into the wind on silken threads, a process called "ballooning."

By mid to late summer, usually mid-August to early September, the caterpillars are full-grown. They stop feeding and prepare to pupate by securing the bag to a twig with a silken band. After four weeks pupation, adult male moths emerge to mate with adult females, after which they die. The females never leave their bags, laying anywhere from 300 to 1,000 eggs inside the bag, and then they die, too.

If you notice bagworms now, control with insecticides is often not effective at this late stage. Insecticides will not penetrate the tough silken bag. If a bag still has green bits of foliage at the top, the caterpillar inside is still feeding, but mature caterpillars may stop feeding and pupate early if they detect insecticides on the foliage.

If the bagworms are attacking a small tree or shrub, you can hand-pick and destroy as many bags as you can reach; be sure to cut off the silk band attaching the bag to the twig also. Destroy the bags by crushing them or dropping them into a container of soapy water, then disposing of them. Don’t just drop the bags on the ground, as the caterpillars can crawl back onto the plant. Each bag you destroy between now and next spring can mean potentially hundreds fewer caterpillars next summer.

For larger or numerous infested trees, you may need to contact a professional tree service company with certified arborists on staff; they have access to spray equipment and insecticidal products that can be effective against bagworms, either now or next spring.

There are some natural predators of bagworms, including some birds, such as sparrows, chickadees and Carolina wrens, which have been observed pulling bags off trees to squeeze or shake the caterpillar out of the bag. Several species of parasitic wasps also attack the caterpillars inside the bags; but a serious infestation may be too much for these natural control methods.

The best time for control bagworms is mid- to late June, when the caterpillars are newly hatched; a registered product containing the biological insecticide Bt is very effective on these small, vulnerable larvae but does not harm beneficial creatures.

Be sure to select a Bt product labeled for bagworm caterpillars and follow the label directions for application. The Bt is sprayed on the foliage, so that the caterpillars ingest it as they feed, but it soon ends their feeding as it kills them by destroying their guts. Use Bt before the end of June, after all the eggs have hatched but while the larvae are still small. Once the caterpillars are more than about 5/8 inch in length, the Bt is no longer effective, so it is best to get them while they are young.