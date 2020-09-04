"Layers of support": District’s top teaching official talks remote learning, grading, resources as classes start Tuesday.

Education in the Erie School District will be a lot different this fall than it was in the spring, even though students will start 2020-21 learning remotely, just as they did following the statewide school shutdown in March.

But the district’s online instruction has received a massive upgrade since the spring.

Starting Tuesday, the first day of classes for the Erie School District’s 11,000 students, teachers will livestream lessons from their classrooms to students using district-issued computers at home.

The synchronous system is a big departure from the spring, when teachers taught students asynchronously — teachers uploaded lessons that students completed on their own time, if they had computers at home.

Grading is also different.

In the spring, as they grappled with the sudden nature of the pandemic and as they got the blessing of the state Department of Education, the Erie School District and other districts adopted a pass-fail system of grading students’ online work. In the fall, the Erie district is returning to traditional letter grades.

So even as school will look a lot different than in 2019-20, students will still have to follow many of the rules in place before the pandemic.

As the Erie School District’s director of teaching and learning, Karin Ryan has been instrumental in developing the new online program. The Erie Times-News spoke with her about what students and parents can expect starting on Tuesday, when the district’s reopening plan goes into full effect and its traditional students return to class, though virtually. Students in special education and career and technical classes can attend in-person classes.

Erie Times-News: How will online learning be different this time around?

Karin Ryan: The big difference, and the difference that we are most proud and excited about, is that our teachers [from their classrooms] will be live teaching to their students at home. In the spring, our teachers utilized Google Classroom, and the students would go on to Google Classroom and would have activities or assignments to complete. And now our teachers [using the Schoology learning management system] will be live with them every day, being able to model and explain and teach and answer questions so that the students are getting that attention that we weren’t able to give them in the spring.

Another big difference is that every student in the School District of the City of Erie will be assigned a device. For our youngest learners they will have iPads and for our older learners Chromebooks [laptops]. In the spring we were able to offer one per family, maybe two per family, and now every child will have a device.

ETN: Will students be able to see one another on their computer screens?

Ryan: The students are going to be able to see one another. They are going to be able to speak to one another. Our virtual platforms are going to allow students to work in small groups. It’s different than what we are used to, but in a way, starting off virtually this way, our kids will be comfortable. They will be able to perhaps not have to have masks on. They will be able to see one another’s faces in their virtual classrooms.

Our teachers know how to build relationships. They are going to set that time aside. It’s just a little bit different when kids aren’t right there to toss a ball to each other or to high-five one another. But it would have been a really interesting start to the school year with social distancing. They wouldn’t have been able to have that close interaction. So in some ways, this might be more intimate than sitting in a room 6 feet apart, not being able to be in a small group at all.

ETN: Will students be taught in a format that resembles the timeline of a typical school day?

Ryan: It will be similar to a typical day, but we also know that kids can’t be in front of a screen [for extended periods of time]. Teachers, administrators, committees worked on schedules for our students so there will be certain amounts of time when students will be live with their teacher with their whole class. Perhaps they will be live with their teacher in a small group. There will be other times where the students are to be working asynchronously, which could mean they are completing a project or a workbook page or an activity.

Their day is going to be broken up into pieces of the day where they are live with their teacher and pieces of the day where they have other things to do, perhaps extensions of what they did with their teacher live, that they are going to do by themselves.

ETN: Will students have any textbooks or books they will also use?

Ryan: There is materials distribution [along with the computer distribution this week.] Depending on the grade level for the child, they have their consumable resources: their workbooks, their reading books, their math books. A lot of schools put different things in, like whiteboards and markers, perhaps crayons, markers. The kids will have some of the things they need for this virtual learning, especially their curriculum materials, which, with the fast shutdown last year, we didn’t have the opportunity for students to have their curriculum materials.

ETN: Grading will be back to regular letter grades?

Ryan: Yes. It is going to be really important, again, that students are logging in every day, they’re working with their teachers, they’re completing their assignments, because we will be back to our traditional grading. The spring was kind of crazy and abrupt, and as we were getting used to and learning about COVID, the Pennsylvania Department of Ed made some exceptions for the way we did business in schools. And now we have had time to prepare. All families have the devices that they need. We are really looking forward to our teachers being able to interact and work with students.

ETN: If a student has not logged in for a while, or at all, will the district send a representative to that student’s home?

Ryan: There will be layers of support. We want to make sure everyone is logging in, that they are able to manage their technology. As parents were picking up their materials [at schools this week], there were a lot of support members they could reach out to. If folks haven’t picked up materials or haven’t logged in, we will be, from the school level, really utilizing personnel within school buildings. Our Blue Coats [members of the peace initiative group] have been doing a lot of neighborhood outreach. Because we know this is different for families and we really want to encourage and support them. Although this is different, and a little bit scary, we are going to support folks through this.

ETN: What about community schools, which provide therapy, health care and other social services to students and families? The district will continue to distribute food, as it did in the spring. What about other services?

Ryan: The community schools are still functioning like they would, but, of course, under the regulations or best practices that the health department and CDC [federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] are recommending. And this goes whether it is a community school or any other school: Parents, if their children are having any kind of issues, our mental health, our guidance counselors, our community school directors are in their buildings. So please reach out so that we can support the entire child. During the spring, the different therapies and different support services were able to meet via Zoom or via whatever platform.

ETN: Any closing advice?

Ryan: As we start all of this, everyone just needs to take deep breaths, smile and know that it’s new. It’s OK if it feels a little uncomfortable at first. Anything new is exciting and uncomfortable at first. If families are having any kind of struggles, please reach out to your child’s school right away.

This is an exciting adventure. Everyone be very positive and give yourself some grace and patience as you learn something new.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.