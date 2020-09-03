Two Erie County facilities were cited for critical health violations.

At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Aug. 27-Sept. 2.

1 CRITICAL VIOLATION

Larry’s Tatar Shack (mobile unit), 11479 Hill Road, Venango Township. (Dirt and debris found on potato cutter.) Wednesday.

Fadak International Food Market, 2601 Parade St. (Dishes, utensils and garbage found in hand-washing sink.) Tuesday.

1 NONCRITICAL VIOLATION

Patti Lou’s Ice Cream & More, 11385 Ridge Road, Springfield Township. Wednesday.

NO VIOLATIONS

Sunset Inn, 1990 Lakeside Drive. Wednesday.

Sunset Inn catering, 1990 Lakeside Drive. Wednesday.

Kim’s Kreamery, 114 E. State St., Albion. Wednesday.

Robert E. Brown (mobile unit), 110 Chestnut Drive, Lake City. Tuesday.

Lake City Dairy Oasis, 10204 W. Lake Road, Lake City. Tuesday.

Ice Cream Shoppe, 3799 Shannon Road, Harborcreek Township. Monday.

Tasty Twist, 12753 Old Lake Road, Springfield Township. Monday.

Tasty Twist Diner, 12753 Old Lake Road, Springfield Township. Monday.

Noosa, 11950 E. Lake Road, North East Township. Aug. 27.

LICENSED TO OPEN

Erie Bayfront Hampton Inn, 130 E. Front St. Wednesday.

Cathedral Preparatory School, 225 W. Ninth St. Tuesday.