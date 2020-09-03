The consultant would aid Mayor Joe Schember’s efforts to create more equity, inclusion and diversity within city government and in the community.

The city of Erie is looking for a consultant to guide efforts to create more equity, inclusion and diversity within city government, as well as in the community.

Mayor Joe Schember, during his weekly news conference on Thursday at Erie City Hall, announced that the city is seeking proposals from qualified consultants to help the city develop a detailed plan for promoting diversity citywide

Those efforts, Schember said, will include efforts to diversify the city’s workforce "so it more closely resembles the community we serve."

The proposal request is on the city’ website, www.cityof.erie.pa.us.

Schember said the consultant will work with both city officials and volunteer advisory groups such as the city’s New American Council, the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Council, and the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council to examine diversity and inclusion both within city government and in the community.

The consultant will draft a final report that includes recommendations "based on best practices used in other cities," Schember said.

The final report will also include "an analysis of the current system, processes, policies, programs, and initiatives" in place both inside and outside city government, and it will identify "limiting conditions" that hinder diversity, equity and inclusion, city officials said.

The city is accepting proposals through Sept. 21. Electronic copies of proposals can be sent to Michael Outlaw, the city’s community liaison, at moutlaw@erie.pa.us.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers.