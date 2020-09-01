Four years after her own assault, Michelle Littler wants to spread message of hope.

On Sept. 15, 2016, Michelle Littler arrived home for a three-day break between terms from her job as an art professor at Erie Institute of Technology .

She hasn’t worked there since.

Now, her life is consumed with therapies and therapists, helping her cope with the injuries she suffered that night from an incident she describes simply as "brutal."

Littler said she eventually locked herself in a bathroom and called Millcreek Township Police. They came, and she left in an ambulance. She said doctors told her they were surprised she survived.

Court records show a man was charged with harassment of a subject with physical contact and that he pleaded guilty and paid a $300 fine. Littler has asked that the man remain unidentified.

Littler said she lost the ability to draw because of a dislocated arm and broken fingers. She said she suffered traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, short-term memory loss, neuropathy in her right arm and back and hip problems. She said she has difficulty comprehending when reading and has recently received a grant from the Crime Victims Fund to replace teeth that were broken that night.

Littler can walk, and she has twice organized a Wear It Wednesday domestic violence awareness day on which people would wear purple and post to her site. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, she decided to do something different something inexpensive that would give hope to other victims of domestic violence.

"August and September are the worst time of year for me," Littler said. "I get flashbacks and nightmares and memories, and memories I have of being normal."

She said that, at the urging of one of her therapists, she came up with some ways to channel her anger into something positive" that would reach people."

"Domestic violence is everywhere," she said. "I want people who are in it to know people care. Because when I went through it, no one cared. I lost my job, my ability to draw, to read. How is that possible that in 2020 we don’t have a way to show someone cares? I want people to see someone cares."

She put the petition up for men to sign, pledging they would never hit a woman, would raise their sons to never hit a woman and would come to the aid of women who are being abused.

She has more than 300 signatures and photos, including men from Erie and all over the world. Her goal is 500.

"I think it's an important cause and one that usually gets overlooked," said Bradley Jump, a licensed professional counselor in Cambridge Springs who counsels people recovering from abusive relationships. "So many domestic violence awareness programs or causes are for women. It’s a unique thing getting men to acknowledge domestic violence is a concern."

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence has reported that one in four women and one in seven men experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

Jump said that, while abuse can happen in any relationship, or between any combination of genders, he believes Littler’s project will have a lasting effect.

"This is a different outlook on what domestic violence is seen as in the community," Jump said. "It’s a serious issue and shining a light on it and putting it into action is a miraculous step."

Doesn’t it seem kind of easy to come out against domestic violence?

"Yes, but imagine how many people just let it pass and never said a word," said Jump, 29, who has signed the petition. "That's what I think is kind of cool about this. You read stories about women’s shelter programs, but how often do men get to say 'Yes, this is something I care about, that I’m against?’"

Littler said she felt alone after her experience. She had medical care and got a PFA against her abuser, but then there was nowhere else to turn.

"The programs are about stabilizing, but not necessarily empowering," Jump said. "Yes, they can get a roof over their head and help getting a PFA, but that’s not going to help you advance your life beyond that moment.

"I think Michelle feels that her story is able to change the lives of others and she can use her experiences to go a bit beyond just surviving," he said. "She feels a sense of drive to get the message out there."

Her Facebook group is, in fact, called Reclaiming Your Voice.

"She wants to put a greater emphasis on changing societal views on what it means to be a domestic violence survivor and the public perception toward domestic violence," Jump said.

Might never have happened

Littler’s sadness this time of year, tinged with rage, comes from a dark place, where she spent much of the first year after the abuse.

While recovering from her injuries, she said, doctors prescribed her five types of opioids and four benzodiazepines.

She said addiction started the minute she realized the drugs helped her forget what had happened and fall asleep. She said she never experienced a "high" or a recreational feeling from them, but the medications numbed her pain, emotional and physical. And the doctors never gave her much hope that her life would improve.

She said she attempted suicide on July 4, 2017, and wound up at what is now UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor, 1330 W. 26th St., where she met a woman she can only remember as Paula.

"I really believe the cure for addiction is not not taking the drug," Littler said. "I believe it’s hope. If you can give somebody hope that their life is going to get better, that’s the cure, not just for addiction, but for domestic violence."

Later, celebrating being clean for a year, Littler tried to find Paula, but she had never learned her last name, and all she could find out was that she might have moved away.

She said for the year she was addicted, she was getting very little help dealing with what had happened. She’d lost her health insurance when she couldn’t return to work.

"Paula said ’No, you’re going to draw again and have an art show and have a life again’" Littler said. "I didn’t believe her, but I wanted to, and damned if she wasn’t right."

Littler now regularly speaks to groups across the region about remaining hopeful. She speaks about the scourge of domestic violence and how so few resources are available to victims. She has a new job at Gage House, 1813 Holland St., where she herself recovered from addiction.

She runs the Facebook group, where she also has a link to a store of merchandise with the #ManUp logo on it. The proceeds support women’s shelters.

She is, indeed, making art again. Large, brightly colored paintings of famous, strong women adorned with salvaged craft materials line walls in her new house. She recently showed 12 pieces at Tipsy Bean. They all sold.

"I’ve never sold out a show before," Litler said, a bit choked up.

Less than a week ago, she walked into a dream. A judge had recently awarded her three years’ worth of back Social Security pay after a long struggle to qualify. She used the money to buy a modest home in Millcreek.

"This is the first place I’ve ever had that doesn’t have a man’s name on it," she said, looking around.

And it’s the first time in four years she doesn’t have to look at walls that had been dented and punched in the night of the attack. She hadn’t been able to afford to leave the apartment, and lived with those reminders every day.

These days, therapy, physical and mental, consumes much of her energy, but she pours her spare time into her art and the #ManUp movement. Her mother sends her flowers on the anniversary of the incident "because she’s not putting them on my grave," Littler said.

Her desire to bring domestic violence out of the shadows is still her priority, she said.

"I want to take over Erie," she said. "It’s the only justice I’m going to be able to get."

