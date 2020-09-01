Andy Gabler and finance manager indicted in 2019 on federal charges related to practices at Gabler’s Lakeside Auto Group

Erie-area auto dealer Andy Gabler’s signature line, uttered in his once ubiquitous advertisements, was "Andy says, ‘Write it Up’" — as in Gabler was closing on yet another sale of a car or truck.

Gabler became known for another line on Tuesday, as he appeared in federal court in Erie in his fraud case.

"Guilty."

Gabler, 51, and his former finance manager, Chad Bednarski, 49, each pleaded guilty to one count of fraud conspiracy, for using fake sales and other schemes to defraud banks and other victims of a total of $1.5 million between January 2015 and January 2019.

Gabler and Bednarski were indicted in August 2019 on charges related to practices at Gabler’s Lakeside Auto Group dealership, which had locations in Harborcreek Township, North East Township and Girard.

The two were accused of a variety of illegal activities, ranging from reporting phony vehicle sales to submitting falsified information on loan documents. Bednarski was finance manager at Lakeside Auto Sales and Lakeside Chevrolet, another dealership Gabler owned. The businesses sold used and new cars, the government said.

The fraud conspiracy counts, the lead counts in the indictment, relate to bank fraud and wire fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold said in court.

He listed the total loss at $1.5 million and said the plea deals for both Gabler and Bednarski require them to accept responsibility for the behavior detailed in the other counts to which they did not plead guilty.

Gabler and Bednarski engaged in a "multiplicity" of fraud.

Gabler, of Harborcreek, was indicted on 17 counts — the conspiracy count and 12 counts of bank fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Bednarski, of Fairview, was indicted on 11 counts — the conspiracy count and six counts of bank fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter accepted the guilty pleas at separate hearings conducted via Zoom, with she, the lawyers and the defendants present in court. Baxter set sentencing for both defendants for Jan. 6.

Erie lawyer Elliot Segel represents Gabler and Erie lawyer Kenneth Bickel represents Bednarski. They and their clients at the sentencing hearings will get to present their cases for how much time Gabler and Bednarski should receive.

Gabler and Bednarski each face a statutory maximum of 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million, though the sentences are expected to be far less based on their guilty pleas and other factors. They must also pay restitution.

The two, who are free on unsecured bonds, said little in court, as is typical at plea hearings. Gabler lost control of his businesses during the course of the criminal case, and the businesses stopped operating. The real estate was sold at a sheriff sale in October.

For years, Gabler’s businesses expanded. He graduated from a high school diesel mechanics technical program in 1987 and opened his first service center in 1988, according to biographical information submitted to the Erie Times-News in 2010, when he was elected president of the Pennsylvania Independent Auto Dealers Association.

Gabler opened his first Lakeside Auto used car dealership in 2000. He and a business partner bought the former Cramer Motors in North East in 2013, and Gabler renamed that business Lakeside Chevrolet Buick.

Gabler soon made a name for himself in the industry at the national level. By 2018-19, he was president of the Texas-based National Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

Gabler’s businesses were teetering in January 2019, when the FBI got information from employees that Gabler’s dealerships were in "significant financial trouble," Trabold, the prosecutor, said in court on Tuesday. He said banks also told the FBI they believed Gabler’s dealerships were engaged in fraud.

The FBI started investigating, making Gabler’s businesses the latest Erie-area car dealerships to come under federal probes. Agents in late January 2019 searched three Lakeside Auto locations, in Harborcreek, Girard and North East, and Gabler’s residence in Harborcreek.

Based on the information agents gathered, the government determined that "fraud was essentially the way of doing business at these dealerships," Trabold said in court.

Gabler resigned from the national post after the searches became public. He had also been hit with civil actions in Erie County Court.

His business came under the control of a court-ordered receiver beginning in January 2019, after Gabler and Lakeside Auto defaulted on millions of dollars in loans to the dealership’s primary lender, S&T Bank, of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

The federal charges, issued in the indictment eight months later, echoed one of the key reasons Gabler lost control of his businesses: selling vehicles "out of trust," or failing to use the proceeds from vehicle sales to pay off bank loans, known as "floor-plan debt," as required.

The indictment alleged that Gabler and Bednarski did not inform S&T Bank when they had sold vehicles purchased using "floor-plan financing" in order to delay or avoid making the required payment to S&T Bank for the sold vehicle.

In such situations, banks cannot repossess the sold vehicles to recover loans because a dealership has already transferred the titles of the vehicles to the new owners.

Gabler and Bednarski were also accused of falsely reporting that customers had made down payments, as well as falsifying and inflating customers’ income when they submitted loan applications. The indictment further charged that Gabler and Bednarski falsely reported vehicle sales to General Motors for vehicles that had not been sold to obtain expiring incentive rebates, Trabold said in court.

And Gabler is accused of causing extended warranties to be sold to customers and failing to remit the paperwork and payment to the extended warranty company.

Though Trabold said documents greatly aided the FBI investigation of Gabler’s businesses, he said another factor advanced the probe. Bednarski, he said, spoke with investigators.

"He fully admitted his involvement," Trabold said.

