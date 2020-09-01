The two new trustees were appointed in July.

Gannon University has added two new members to its Board of Trustees.

The Gannon Alumni Association named new members to its National Alumni Board.

The new trustees are Elisabeth Monsalve and Howard Ward. Their terms began in July.

Monsalve is a director at McManis & Monsalve Associates of Erie. She earned the Gannon University Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016.

Howard Ward is the associate vice president of auxiliary services at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Thomas Loftus stepped down from the Board of Trustees after 20 years service. He earned the Distinguished Alumni Award from Gannon in 2002.

Members serving new three-year terms on the National Alumni Board include Janae Butler and Bill Nacopoulos, both of Erie.