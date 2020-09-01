Retail portion closed, wholesale operation running at International Bakery following Monday fire.

The retail portion of a west Erie bakery will be closed until further notice following a small fire on Monday night.

The fire was reported at International Bakery, 610 W. 18th St., shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. The fire broke out in a display case in the front retail section of the bakery and caused damage to the display case and an adjacent case, Erie Fire Inspector James Mentley said Tuesday morning.

The fire is believed to have been set off by an electrical issue, Mentley said.

An official at the bakery said Tuesday morning that the retail area will have to be redone and will be closed until further notice, but the wholesale portion of the business remains in operation.