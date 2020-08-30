Learn about creating a more equitable region at Erie Homecoming 2020.

It wasn’t long ago that many people believed Erie’s best days were behind us. For years it has been hard to even talk about Erie’s future without talking about our past.

While there are many reasons to celebrate our community’s rich history and role as a beacon of culture and industry on the Great Lakes, it’s Erie’s future that is getting a lot of attention, especially when it comes to Opportunity Zones and our economic development strategy. All with good reason.

For the first time in a long time, we have a bold vision for the entire region. It is one that embraces all that makes Erie the community we call home. Our current civic, business and community leaders are guided by a long-term focus that rivals any other time in our history.

We are also doing a better job of embracing collaboration and innovation. One example of this new, more holistic approach to building a community for the future? The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s Erie Forward plan. This comprehensive plan, crafted with input from a wide variety of stakeholders, gives our community its best chance for a prosperous future.

At Erie Insurance, we are committed to supporting the five pillars of Erie Forward:

• existing industry support and entrepreneurship,

• workforce development and talent attraction,

• new business attraction and investment,

• quality of place, advocacy and sustainability,

• regional competitiveness and collaboration.

Erie Insurance founder H.O. Hirt believed that “knowing what’s right” and then “doing something about it” was fundamental to our company’s long-term success. This adage has guided us for more than 95 years — but it isn’t just a slogan on a wall or a framed statement in our lobby. H.O. Hirt’s words inspire our company to continually invest in a community we love.

We believe this same emphasis on action will guide our city’s revitalization. By taking action, we can create a vibrant and thriving region for years to come. The five pillars of the Erie Forward plan are not just words on paper, but actionable initiatives that will breathe new life into our community.

In 2025, Erie Insurance will turn 100 years old, and we are committed to creating a vibrant and equitable community today — and in the century ahead. That long-term perspective is why we believe in and have supported initiatives such as Erie Forward, the Erie Innovation District, the Erie Downtown Development Corp. and Gannon University’s new Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge. We have also assisted companies like ValueMomentum establish a presence in Erie and invested in Arctaris' Opportunity Zone Social Impact Funds. Additionally, Erie Insurance has invested in exciting local startups, including video game publisher Whitethorn Digital.

But no single business, organization or leader can deliver the change we need or the community we all deserve. That is why I am asking others to join our team and leaders from across the region to create a more prosperous and equitable local economy. It is time to create opportunity for everyone who calls Erie home.

In October, the chamber will host its second annual Erie Homecoming event. Last year’s Homecoming was an enormous success — drawing more than 300 people from inside and outside the region to learn more about Erie’s current achievements and future opportunities.

This year’s event will be a little different, and perhaps a little more convenient. Because of the pandemic, this year’s Homecoming will be virtual. The theme is “Erie’s Economic Evolution,” and the event will help attendees better understand how they can take action today to help achieve that big, bold vision for our community.

Building a better, more equitable Erie has always had its challenges. If we look through those challenges to the opportunities ahead for us, we can make a difference for generations to come. We all know we have plenty of work to do — now is the time for everyone who believes in this region to help in doing something about it. And what better next step then attending Erie Homecoming 2020 to learn about how you can contribute and help create a more prosperous, more equitable region for everyone who lives and works in our community?

Together, we can set into action the five pillars of the Erie Forward plan and ensure a bright future for Erie.

Christina Marsh is the chief community and economic development officer with Erie Insurance and is the secretary for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s Board of Directors.