Also, a Wilson’s phalarope was also at Gull Point on Aug. 23 and 24.

A buff-breasted sandpiper was at Gull Point at Presque Isle State Park on Aug. 24, and probably a different bird was at the Union City Dam on Aug. 25. They are one of the greatest long-distance flyers among the shorebirds, breeding above the Arctic Circle and wintering on the grasslands of Argentina.

A brown pelican was photographed from a fishing boat as it sat on the water off Gull Point on Aug. 24.

Wildflowers to look for now are spearmint, lemon balm, northern bugleweed, sweet goldenrod, pilewort, Japanese knotweed, New England aster, and beechdrops.

This weekly report is compiled by Jerry McWilliams. Contact him with flora and fauna sightings at jerrymcw@aol.com.