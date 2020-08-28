The 10 U Edge travel baseball team completed the season with four championships and two runner-up titles.

The team went 5-0 to win 2020 10U Central PA Super Qualifier Perfect Game tournament.

"The boys played above and beyond to win the Perfect Game tournament," said Jason Rakaczewski, head coach.

10 U Edge also won the King of the Castle, Armed Forces and another Perfect Game championships and was runner-up in the Ripken tourney and Future Stars.

Based in Greencastle, the team has players from Greencastle. Hagerstown, Shippensburg, Waynesboro, Smithsburg and McConnellsburg.