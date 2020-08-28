The vigil will be held Sunday at 7:30 p.m. neat the Erie facility.

Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center employees will host a vigil Sunday to honor residents who have died of COVID-19 and call on the Erie facility’s owner and the state government to better protect workers and residents.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. in a field in front of the facility, which is located at 3805 Field St.

The Erie long-term care facility has reported a total of 70 cases of COVID-19 among residents since the pandemic started, 29 among employees, and 19 residents who have died from COVID-19 complications.

It is by far the most cases and deaths among Erie County facilities.

Workers claim Twinbrook’s parent organization, Guardian Healthcare, failed to prepare for the pandemic and acted too late once it arrived, according to a news release.

They also said Guardian still is not providing enough staff, or offering employees proper personal protective equipment or living wages.