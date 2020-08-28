The crash happened on the Bayfront Parkway early Friday morning.

A 30-year-old Erie man was killed early Friday morning when his vehicle struck a utility pole and flipped while traveling along the Bayfront Parkway in Erie.

The man, whose name has not been released as authorities attempt to notify family, was pinned under his vehicle after it crashed on the Bayfront Parkway near Port Access Road, according to Erie police. The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

Officers were initially called to the area on a report of a crash with wires down, and after finding no one inside the overturned vehicle they discovered the man pinned underneath, Erie police Capt. Rick Lorah said.

Erie County Deputy Coroner John Maloney pronounced the man dead at the scene at 4:07 a.m. Friday, Coroner Lyell Cook said.

A portion of the Bayfront Parkway was closed for a time while Erie police, the Erie Bureau of Fire and EmergyCare were at the crash scene.