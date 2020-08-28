Students are lobbying to keep Edinboro’s fine arts programs and others under review.

EDINBORO — Edinboro University of Pennsylvania students have launched a social media campaign to save fine arts programs and faculty positions that could be cut as part of university efforts to get back on solid financial ground.

The student-driven Save Edinboro University Fine Arts page on Facebook urges students, faculty, staff, alumni and others to support the programs in emails to Edinboro University and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education administration.

Students also are circulating online petitions.

"Unfortunately, the first things everyone goes to for budget cuts are the arts and the humanities," said Ava Lenhart, 22, of Edinboro, a senior drawing major at Edinboro.

"It doesn’t make sense to us because Edinboro is known across the country as an arts school. It has a wonderful faculty and programs," Lenhart said.

Edinboro University officials are reviewing more than 80 academic programs, including about eight fine arts programs, as they prepare to eliminate or alter programs and reduce faculty and staff.

Edinboro and the 13 other state-owned universities are required by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to balance their budgets by June 30, 2022, and to return to 2010-11 student-to-faculty and student-to-staff ratios.

"The reason that 2010-11 was selected is that it was the last year of peak enrollments before the enrollment decline started in most schools. We’ve had dramatic declines in enrollment since, but the number of faculty and staff didn’t follow suit," said Angela Burrows, Edinboro University’s vice president for marketing and communications.

Edinboro enrollment dropped 28% from 2010 to 2017 but has since been gradually rising.

No decisions have been made about which academic programs will be eliminated, said university Provost Michael Hannan, who is leading the program review.

The university prepared the list of programs for review based on low enrollment, cost and other factors, Hannan said.

"In connection with that, we also need to look at the strength areas of the university and what programs are central to the identity of the university," he said.

The arts program has been iconic at Edinboro, Hannan said, but some studio arts programs now have single-digit enrollments.

The list of academic programs under review was submitted to PASSHE as required by the end of July, Hannan said.

Edinboro University currently offers 220 academic programs, known as concentrations. Its business degree program, for instance, includes concentrations in marketing, financial planning, international business and other topics.

"We’re looking at programs at the concentration level," Hannan said.

Not every program on the list will be cut, Hannan said. Some might be offered in partnership with sister universities. Others could be offered as a course rather than a concentration. Some could continue as is.

"We’re basically going department by department looking at the feedback so we can determine whether certain programs should be taken off the list," he said.

The feedback is from academic department heads who have been briefed by their deans and from faculty in affected departments, Hannan said.

The university and other universities in the state system are required to submit a revised list of programs being considered for cuts to PASSHE by Sept. 4.

"That won’t necessarily be a final list but is supposed to be updated based on the conversations we have had on campus," Hannan said. "I would expect there to be a number of changes between what we had in July and what we submit in September, and that we will continue to have conversations well beyond that."

The university expects to cut faculty positions once programs are eliminated or altered, probably at the end of the spring semester, university officials said last month.

University faculty are looking for alternatives to job cuts, including attrition and different ways that faculty might be used, said Marc Sylvester, president of the Edinboro University chapter of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, which represents 296 union faculty members at Edinboro.

"Maybe a faculty member has expertise in another discipline, and there’s a need for someone in that other discipline. Maybe some faculty could act in an associate dean or other management role. Or we could lend faculty to another system university," Sylvester said. "If there’s a need for an online class at another university, maybe Edinboro faculty could teach that."

Faculty also will look for ways to make academic programs more efficient.

"If we can find ways to make some of these programs more efficient so that the bottom line is being met, we may be able to maintain many of the programs that are being considered," Sylvester said.

Students also are willing to work with the university to save programs and jobs, Lenhart said.

"Artists are creative. We are problem solvers. We’re willing to work with the university on solutions," she said.

"Even if we can’t do anything about this, we can’t just stand around," Lenhart said. "We have to at least try."

The university in July announced the coming elimination of 105 staff jobs, including 45 housekeeping jobs that will be eliminated at the end of November when the university begins contracting housekeeping services.

