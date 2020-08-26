Wednesday

Aug 26, 2020 at 12:57 PM


A THOUGHT


"No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar."— Abraham Lincoln


WORD OF THE DAY


Rhetorical adj. Of or relating to rhetoric. Characterized by language that is elaborate, pretentious, insincere or intellectually vacuous.


WORD OF GOD


Be very careful, then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. Ephesians 5:15–16


