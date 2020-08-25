District gets 4,800 new Chromebooks for remote learning, awaiting delivery of 700 iPads. Distribution begins Sept. 1.

The Erie School District is preparing for a technological transformation unlike any in its history.

Starting on Sept. 1, the district will distribute district-owned computer devices to students who did not receive them when the COVID-19 outbreak forced schools to shut down in the spring.

A lack of money had prevented the 11,000-student district for years from going “one-to-one,” or getting a computer for each of its students. The district accomplished the goal by buying new computers with $2.6 million of the $6.8 million in funding it received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed in March.

The Erie School District on Tuesday began processing, at Erie High School, 4,800 newly purchased Chromebook laptops, which will go out to other schools for distribution to students in second through 12th grades.

The district this week is expected to receive 700 new iPads for students in pre-kindergarten through first grade, the district’s executive director of operations, Neal Brokman, said on Tuesday.

The district’s 16 schools will distribute the devices to students and their families. For a schedule, the district said to refer to its reopening plan at www.eriesd.org. Distribution runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5, depending on the school.

The latest shipment of Chromebooks gives the district more than 9,000 of those devices. The district ordered 3,000 Chromebooks during the shutdown in the spring and previously had about 1,500 in stock, according to the district. The district also had 800 usable iPads in stock.

A lack of technology at home for many students hindered the district’s remote learning plans in the spring, when the district started loaning district-issued devices to students who had no personal computers of their own. About 77% of the district’s students are classified as economically disadvantaged, according to state data.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ventilation concerns at several schools, all Erie School District students in traditional classes will learn remotely during the first quarter of 2020-21, which starts Sept. 8 and runs through Nov. 4. Career and technical courses and certain special education students will be eligible for in-person instruction.

The distribution of the new computers will ensure that all students in the district have the technology they need for online classes, which teachers will livestream from their classrooms to students at home, Brokman said.

Like his his boss, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito, Brokman said the COVID-19 crisis presented the district an opportunity to get computers for all its students, allowing the district to provide more resources to students during and after the pandemic.

“I’m very excited for the future and what this can do for education in the city,” Brokman said.

