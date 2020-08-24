Monday

Aug 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.


Aliquippa


2116 Admiral St., Anthony Alam to Travis Thomas and Carly Burt, $165,000.


1 Highland Ave., Robert Moore to Gregory and Lorilyn Miller, $9,500.


1742 Pierce St., Housing & Urban Development to Zackary Soltis, $42,500.


Ambridge


598 Maplewood Ave., DeFloria Properties LLC to Green Acreage Properties LLC, $97,500.


332 Maplewood Drive, Ocean Property Investments LLC to Elhoucine Elhalouly and Ghali Hanane, $5,000.


504 Melrose Ave., Marcia Lindgren to Federal National Mortgage Assn., $2,937.


Baden


864 Riverview Ave., Freedom Enterprises LLC to Matthew and Tressa McCune, $15,000.


615 Wilson Ave., Amy Jo Logan to Mary Ann Holland, $154,900.


Beaver Falls


411 20th St., Christine Allen et al. to Mountain Assets LLC, $30,000.


3223 Fifth Ave., Thomas Karczewski to Joel and Tabi Ward, $67,000.


3428 Sixth Ave., RAK Development LLC to JLO Investments LLC, $29,000.


Big Beaver


459 Elmwood Blvd., Beth Fleeson to Alexis Hickman, $174,000.


697 McKinley Road, James McDanel to Zachery and Ashley Tulowitzki, $200,000.


Brighton Twp.


565 Dutch Ridge Road, Paul Caruso to Tyler and Courtney Caruso, $290,000.


130 Maple Drive, Chimera REO 2018 NR1 LLC to Wallace & Burkett LLC, $55,000.


103 Matthews Drive, Brian Notman Jr. to Brad Fornof, $310,000.


308 Spruce St., Estate of George Yorns to Joseph Lang Jr. and Razanna Lynn Lang, $8,500.


1982 Tuscarawas Road, Shawn Moloney et al. to Roberts Run LLC, $95,000.


Center Twp.


2047 Cade Drive, NVR Inc. to Paula Palma, $249,000.


109 Clover Drive, Lori Brown to Jeffrey Sawinski and Annette Lieb, $155,000.


Chippewa Twp.


432 Allen St., David Wilson to Denise Parish, $249,900.


113 Mervis Drive, Edward Young to Kevin and Lauren Doyle, $360,000.


116 Walnut Ridge Drive, Estate of Constance Hoey to James and Kathryn Arrington, $330,000.


Darlington Twp.


E Palestine Road, Al Gaudino to Brandon Cuddy, $5,500.


Economy


95 Pfaff Road, Ronald Roby trustee to Cynthia Owens, $115,000.


Franklin Twp.


115 Hemlock Way, Cartus Financial Corp. to Neil Palmer, $355,000.


Hanover Twp.


148 Gibson Hill Road, Susan Campbell to Jedediah Waxler, $53,000.


Harmony Twp.


1310 Kroker St., Shelva Kiddy to Brudders LLC, $82,500.


2630 Mayfield Ave., Margaret Hewson to Thomas Grant Smith, $88,660.


503 Stephen St., Brian Patrick Burns to Matthew Joseph Hough, $100,000.


2609 Sunset Ave., Estate of Claude Russell to Joshua McAfee and Rachel Woods, $132,500.


Hookstown


108 Mill St., Robert Lee Lewis to C Chandler and Leona Hower, $12,000.


Hopewell Twp.


2896 Brodhead Road, Robert Carroll to Aaron Simmons and Casey Barber, $165,000.


1207 Euclid Ave., Housing & Urban Development to Matthew Shenton and Darby Paull, $85,000.


3216 Juanita St., Mark Alviani to Victoria Moran, $181,500.


1312 Longvue Ave., Passavant Memorial Homes to Janet Williams, $125,000.


1423 Maratta Road, Atlanta As Is LLC to John Swaray, $48,000.


2781 Mill St., Ronald Zuccaro trustee to Rashanda Clanton, $199,999.


1026 Tee Line Drive, Maronda Home LLC to Matthew Michael and Allison Mathes Ford, $299,168.


1031 Tee Line Drive, Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Christian Balaski and Jamie Emge, $334,593.


1040 Tee Line Drive, Maronda Home LLC to Marc and Tiffiny Speranza, $308,637.


1048 Tee Line Drive, Jared Durham to Christopher Williams, $355,000.


1059 Tee Line Drive, Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Barbara Byrom, $318,786.


Industry


231 Montgomery Ln, Rosemary Summers trustee to Courtney Lyle and Karen Marie Wilson, $24,000.


Midland


138 Midland Ave., Donald Hubka trustee to Bryan Varkonda, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $22,950).


83 Midland Ave., Anna Hubka trustee to Michael Joseph Varkonda, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $41,999).


Monaca


813 Ohio Ave., Paul Thompson to Martin and Juanita Lang, $173,100.


1209 Virginia Ave., SRR Properties L.P. to Scott Shaffer, $46,000.


New Brighton


318 12th Ave., Wilmington Trust Co. trustee to Mission Real Estate Development LLC, $35,200.


1100 Fifth Ave., Merrick Art Gallery to Wesley and Lori Bortmas, $25,000.


845 Grove Ave., Daniel Mallary to Jennifer Greenly, $87,000.


266 N 16th Ave., William Mitchell Carver to Leah Malesky, $64,000.


New Sewickley Twp.


718 Big Knob Road, Richard Sheets et al. to Walter and Janet Culp, $171,000.


302 Carriage Drive, Estate of Larry Condon to Dennis and Elizabeth Mattuch, $310,000.


122 Log Drive, Kristin Miller to Bradley and Rebecca Meredith, $300,000.


North Sewickley Twp.


540 Maxine Drive, Anthony Kordecki Jr. to Jesse Valentino, $237,500.


Ohioville


Firestone Ct, Richwell Custom Homes to Kelly Peters, $58,300.


Patterson Twp.


602 16th Ave., Lewis Phillips to Brandon Honsaker, $123,000.


1315 Fox Ave., Harold Keister to Michael Keister, $200,000.


Rochester


389 Coolidge Wy, Estate of William Stelter Jr. to Putsure Acquisitions LLC, $16,000.


322 Jefferson St., Wesley Bortmas to Michael and Samantha Chapman, $115,000.


445 Vermont Ave., PA Housing Finanace Agency Tr to Joseph Miller, $33,000.


313 Webster St., Kenneth Chute to Yolanda Joyce Bryant, $130,000.


West Mayfield


1319 Third St., Edward Zellhart Jr. et al. to Jeremy and Crystal Tate, $17,000.