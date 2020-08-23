Half of all votes cast in June 2 primary in Erie County were by mail.

Voting by mail has supplanted the hanging chad, the butterfly ballot, same-day registration, precinct consolidation and voter-ID laws — to name just a few — as the next big election-year controversy.

But most election officials say that voting by mail, or no-excuse absentee voting, is safe and secure and will keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But unfounded complaints by President Donald Trump that voting by mail will lead to widespread voter fraud and a rigged election has led to confusion about how mail-in voting works.

"Our mail-in voting system is safe, it's secure, it's the best way to vote," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a conference call with reporters about the effect that changes at the U.S. Postal Service could have on the Nov. 3 election. "And we have been doing it through absentee voting for decades. Now we have to do everything we can to protect it."

Erie County Clerk Doug Smith also says that voting by mail is secure.

"In terms of security, someone has to have some kind of personal information and significant personal information to get a ballot," he said. "You know, a driver’s license or the last four of your Social Security number. We're not getting a lot of dodgy requests or anything like that."

The following is a guide for how mail-in voting works in Pennsylvania.

The information comes from the Erie County Board of Elections, the Pennsylvania Department of State, the National Conference of State Legislatures, the Associated Press and previous reporting by the Erie Times-News.

When can I request an absentee or mail-in ballot?

Any time. Requests can be made by mail, online or in person at the Erie County Board of Elections office in the Erie County Courthouse, 140 W. Sixth St.

When will my ballot arrive?

The earliest a ballot will arrive will be in mid-September.

What’s the final day I can ask for a ballot?

The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27.

When is the deadline to return my completed ballot?

Ballots must be received — not postmarked — by the Erie County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. That’s the same time polls close across the state.

It’s possible this could change, though. Given concerns about delays in mail delivery, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has asked the state Supreme Court to extend the time in which mail-in and absentee ballots can be counted until three days after the election as long as there is no evidence the ballot was mailed or turned in after Election Day.

How can I return my completed ballot?

By mail, of course. Pennsylvania has agreed to pay for postage for absentee and mail-in ballots.

In person, by dropping the ballot off at the county elections office during normal business hours.

Or by dropping it off at a secure drop box; there’s one outside the Erie County Courthouse. That drop box is under video surveillance and no fewer than two election workers are required to retrieve ballots from the box.

The Board of Elections does not plan to add any drop boxes at this time, according to chairman Carl Anderson.

When should I mail in my ballot?

Officials encourage voters to request, complete and return their ballots as early as possible.

"We tell people right along, and it's in our instructions that, if you're within 10 days or a week of the election, we suggest that you either mail your ballot that far out or bring it in yourself," Smith said.

Since when can any registered voter in Pennsylvania vote by mail?

The first time mail-in voting was offered to all registered voters was the June 2 primary.

Was mail-in voting allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

No, not in Pennsylvania. Mail-in voting was made possible by Act 77 of 2019, a package of some of the most significant election reforms in more than 80 years. Wolf signed the legislation into law on Oct. 31, 2019. It was supported by both Democrats and Republicans.

The pandemic, though, has made the option much more popular than was anticipated.

What is the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting?

Absentee voting allows a registered voter to cast their ballot by mail if they meet one of the following criteria:

• Your work or vacation take you away from your polling place on Election Day.

• You are ill or have a disability.

• You are a member of the military.

• You are a college student who is not registered to vote at the address of your school.

• You are an inmate who has not been convicted of a felony.

• You have a conflict because of a religious holiday celebrated on the day of the election.

If any registered voter can vote by mail, why does Pennsylvania have both absentee voting and mail-in voting? There must be another difference between the two?

Yes and no. There is no difference in how absentee and mail-in ballots are requested, processed, sent or counted. Both are governed by the same protocols.

However, absentee voting is part of the state constitution, so it remains an option for voters. To amend the state constitution, changes need to be approved by a majority vote in two consecutive sessions of the General Assembly and then approved by voters. It’s a process that would take several months if not a few years.

What measures are in place to keep my mail-in or absentee ballot secure?

First, the Erie County Board of Elections only sends mail-in or absentee ballots to registered voters who request one.

Second, voters must provide personal information, including their driver’s license number/state-issued ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The application and ballot must be signed.

Third, voters can track their ballots. The state has a website that allows a voter to check if and when their application has been received and processed and whether their ballot has been mailed and returned to a county board of elections office. The website is here: www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx

Fourth, when ballots are returned to their respective boards of elections, the signatures they bear are checked against the signature on a voter’s registration card or on file with the state (driver’s licenses/ID cards). During ballot canvassing, each political party is represented by a witness who can challenge such things as discrepancies in signatures. According to Smith, during the June 2 primary there were no instances where a witness challenged a signature. But if they had, the Board of Elections likely would have contacted the voter directly to help resolve the issue, Smith said.

Fifth, the same book that voters must sign when they go to the polls to vote also indicates if a voter requested a mail-in ballot. If they had, poll workers provide the voter with a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are counted during the final, official tally of votes. During this process, election workers ensure that the voter who cast a provisional ballot did not also submit their mail-in ballot. This allows someone who requested a mail-in ballot, but did not turn it in, to vote while also ensuring that they did not vote twice.

What if a voter casts a ballot by mail weeks before the election but dies before Election Day? Does their vote count?

No, it would not count. The Erie County Board of Elections uses information from the Department of Health to determine if a voter has died. Family members also occasionally notify the county in writing if a loved one has died.

How many people voted absentee or by mail during the primary? Did all the votes count?

Half of all voters to cast ballots in Erie County — 29,559 — in the June 2 primary did so by mail-in ballot or absentee. Of those, 29,422 were received by Election Day.

Another 137 arrived and were counted after the June 2 primary, according to Tonia Fernandez, supervisor of elections.

Here’s why:

On June 1, Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order that extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in Erie and five other counties — counties that were part of a disaster emergency declaration in response to civil unrest — by three days. These ballots had to be postmarked no later than June 2.

There were 121 ballots that came in late and were not counted.

What do other states do?

There are six states that have absentee voting only: Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Seven states have expanded their absentee voting to allow any registered voter to cite the coronavirus: New York, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Alabama, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Twenty-seven states allow any registered voter to vote by mail. Italicized states did not have this option in 2016: Pennsylvania, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Ten states and the District of Columbia automatically mail ballots to all active, registered voters: California, Colorado*, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon*, Utah, Vermont and Washington*.

*These three states conduct elections by mail only.

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNrink.