The ban is due to high levels of harmful algal blooms.

It’s unsafe for dogs to swim at eight waterfront locations in Erie County, six of them at Presque Isle State Park.

Advisories have been posted at the locations warning people to keep their dogs out of the water because of harmful algal blooms. Water-sample testing results published Thursday showed toxin levels that exceed what is considered safe for dogs at these locations:

• Sturgeon Bay

• Presque Isle Marina

• Niagara Boat Launch

• Beach 11

• Perry Monument

• Ferry Slip

• Lake Cliff (Lawrence Park) Boat Launch

• Grahamville Reservoir in North East Township.

The thresholds are lower than what is considered unsafe for humans because dogs tend to drink water when they swim. Ingesting water infected with these toxins can cause gastrointestinal illness in dogs that can be life-threatening in some cases.

The Regional Science Consortium at Presque Isle tests water samples taken from 20 Erie County locations for the blooms. These locations include sites throughout the county where public swimming is permitted, not just at Presque Isle.

The advisories will remain in effect until subsequent tests show the toxins have declined to a safe level.