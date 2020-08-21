More people are boating, possibly due to COVID-19 shutdowns, and marine construction projects are up, says Lakeshore president Eric Guerrein.

Shortly after the onset of the new coronavirus pandemic, Eric Guerrein believed his company, Erie-based Lakeshore Towing Services Inc., might experience a down year.

Instead, he and his wife, Teresa, have encountered the busiest summer in their company’s 32-year history.

Eric Guerrein, 58, hired additional tow boat captains earlier this summer to handle a huge swell in emergency boating calls on Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie.

Because of record-high Lake Erie water levels, his crews since spring have constructed seawalls for Erie County property owners whose shoreline residences have been hit hard by erosion.

Additional elements of his staff are involved with ongoing construction of the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority’s East Dobbins Landing seawall project in Erie.

“We’ve done eight seawall building projects and we’re now doing work on five adjacent residential properties in North East,” Guerrein said. “We have another half-dozen seawall builds lined up that will run into next year.”

Guerrein, a Harborcreek Township resident, served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1984 to 1988, with stints in Portland, Maine, and Erie. He started his marine contractor business in 1988.

Earlier this year, he hired eight new employees, increasing company employment to 20.

Two new hires were tow boat captains. He also added five additional construction workers and one maintenance worker.

“Everything was shut down and we were short-staffed early in the spring,” Guerrein said. “Then, suddenly, we were thrust into June. I think because of COVID-19, so many more people are enjoying outdoor activities. We had to hire more employees and our employees are working a lot of extra shifts.”

Crews have seen a heavy dose of emergency calls for grounded vessels, capsized boats and sunken boats. Guerrein’s fleet includes three emergency response boats for towing and a larger boat to handle recovery and capsized vessel emergencies.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of 16-hour days,” Guerrein said. “In late July, I had one 72-hour stretch where I didn’t go home. We’ve tried to adapt and ramp up our services.”

Who’s on the water?

Lakeshore Towing crews have seen double the normal number of emergency boating calls this summer.

“We’ve seen a lot more inexperienced boaters and people who haven’t used their boats in a while, and that may be resulting in more mechanical issues,” Guerrein said.

“Because of COVID-19, you don’t have sporting events, concerts or graduation parties,” he said. “Now, more people are enjoying outdoor recreation and they’re getting out on the water.”

The Times-News reported in July that the number of one- and two-year launch permits sold in Pennsylvania, which are required for all vessels that use public access launching points in the state, had increased by 54% in 2020 over 2019, according to information provided by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

The number of fishing licenses sold in the state this year was also up 19% to 20%, which is also an indication that more people are boating, Mike Parker, the commission’s communications director, said in July.

The Guerreins manage Wolverine Marina and the McAllister Docks near East Dobbins Landing for the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, which owns both properties.

In a normal boating season, Teresa Guerrein, 57, sees plenty of Canadian boaters visit Erie.

Not this summer.

“The border between Canada and the U.S. is closed, and we’ve been seeing more people from Buffalo and Cleveland, who used to go to Canada, but are staying in the U.S. because they can’t go through the Erie and Welland canals,” she said. “We have so many tourists and a lot of them are visiting Erie for the first time.”

Teresa Guerrein said she has seen an influx of summer boaters visiting the Erie area from Pittsburgh, West Virginia and some southern states, including Tennessee.

Out-of-town boating tourism, she said, is coinciding with an uptick in local recreational boating participation, making for large numbers of vessels in Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie and contributing to a plentiful amount of emergency calls.

“Any boat that has been stored in a barn or a garage,” said Teresa Guerrein, “You get all these boats that haven’t been out in years and they are breaking down.”

“This is a very expensive business to run and an emotionally demanding business,” Teresa Guerrein said. “We love the boating community and Erie community. We are contributing and helping people.”

Eric Guerrein said he has also noticed more local boaters staying at marinas this summer.

“We’ve had to divide the bigger docks into smaller sections for smaller, trailered boats,” he said. “We’ve seen a complete shift in our customer base. People are boating more locally.”

Residential work

Municipal and commercial work had accounted for about 90% of the company’s workload for most of its history, according to Eric Guerrein.

In the past two years, his business has transitioned to a much greater residential project workload.

“Residential projects are now 50% of our workload,” Eric Guerrein said. “We’re building a lot of residential seawalls because of the high lake levels and erosion. Ten years ago, the emphasis was on dredging because the lake levels were low. Now, it’s a complete opposite, and we’ve had to adapt our business to meet that demand.”

Lakeshore Towing crews are at work on seawall/erosion projects at five adjacent properties in the 12100 block of Boll Road in North East Township.

The company also has a portion of its staff working on the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority’s East Dobbins Landing seawall project.

Perry Construction, the project’s general contractor, is subcontracting services from Lakeshore Towing.

For the past month, Lakeshore crews have been drilling into shale and installing steel pins that will support the base of a new, expanded steel dockwall.

Guerrein’s son, Jesse Guerrein, 35, is foreman of the Lakeshore Towing crew at the East Dobbins Landing dockwall project.

“It’s been a pretty hectic summer,” Jesse Guerrein said. “We’ve doubled the manpower on our normal construction crew and we have a backlog of work to the point where we’re working seven (12-hour shifts) and trying to get to the next person up before they find somebody else to do it.”

Lakeshore Towing crews began work on the East Dobbins Landing seawall project about a month ago.

“They’re very knowledgeable on marine repairs and construction, and they’re one of the few companies who have the proper equipment and know-how,” said John Mulligan, the Port Authority’s director of operations and harbormaster. “We use Lakeshore Towing for underwater dive inspections for dock walls and they do a lot of our emergency repairs we are unable to reach because we don’t have the proper equipment.”

Every day is different

Another large project materialized for Lakeshore Towing crews two weeks ago when a houseboat partially sank in Presque Isle State Park’s Horseshoe Pond.

Lakeshore crews raised the houseboat and towed it last week to the East Canal Basin in Erie, where crews will repair a damaged steel tank or tanks believed to have caused the houseboat to partially sink.

“We have to adapt to what’s on the water,” Jesse Guerrein said. “Every day is different and that’s part of the charm of it all.”

Projects have been plentiful and the work schedule exhausting since the onset of the new coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

“We had one day of shutdown,” Jesse Guerrein said. “The governor shut down everything and the next day we found out we were an emergency business. In that one day, I bought an old truck a 1986 Ford Ranger that I was going to re-do, and I haven’t touched it in five months now. It turned out exactly the opposite of what I was foreseeing. I never thought the pandemic thing would go on this long.”

Eric Guerrein said his company has been “trying to play catch-up all season.”

“Everybody has had certain challenges with COVID-19, and it’s been a constantly evolving situation for us,” he said. “In the spring, we thought the marinas wouldn’t be open until June. They opened at the start of May. It’s been the most challenging year I can recall exceptionally challenging.”

