Both were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment Friday morning.

RIPLEY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County couple was taken to UPMC Hamot after they were rescued from their burning mobile home early Friday morning.

Michael Fedorchak, 65, was later flown to a Pittsburgh burn center following the fire, which was reported in the first block of Maple Avenue in Ripley on Friday at 1:09 a.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning. Information on Fedorchak’s condition was not available.

Susan Fedorchak, no age listed, was treated and released from UPMC Hamot, according to deputies.

Investigators said the Fedorchaks reported the fire by calling 911 and stated that they could not leave the residence because of fire and smoke. A sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Westfield Police Department rescued the couple by getting them out of a bedroom window, officials reported.

Five dogs were also rescued from the mobile home.

Investigators said they determined that discarded smoking materials set off the fire.