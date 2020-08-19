A 64-year-old borough man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 17.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has determined that no criminal charges are warranted in a Jan. 17 vehicle-pedestrian crash in North East that caused the death of a borough man.

The office determined following a review of the accident that no charges will be filed based on the investigation conducted and the evidence that exists, Assistant District Attorney Grant Miller said.

Daniel Consla, 64, was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot after he was struck by a vehicle in front of the Country Fair in the 100 block of West Main Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 17, authorities reported at the time.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled Consla’s death as accidental and said he died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.