Argues against limited jury pool, exclusion of public from proceedings.

An Erie man facing weapons and assault charges in an April 2019 incident in Erie is challenging procedural matters related to holding jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic as his case heads to trial on Wednesday.

Bruce Sandmeyer, the lawyer for 23-year-old Deontai I. Sparks, filed a motion in Erie County Court on Monday objecting to the jury selection process the county is following and to the exclusion of the public from trials.

Erie County Judge David Ridge, who is presiding over Sparks’ trial, is going to hold a hearing on the motion on the record on Wednesday morning, Sandmeyer said Monday afternoon.

Jury trials in Erie County are scheduled to begin this week after being on hold for five months following the COVID-19 outbreak. The Erie County Courthouse was at first closed to the public, but has since reopened with new procedures in place, such as required masks and social distancing, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Erie County President Judge John J. Trucilla announced in mid-July that three jury trials would be held this week under a tryout period to allow officials to adjust to the latest developments in the outbreak.

Among the changes in place for this week’s trials include picking a jury from 20 potential jurors brought in the mornings and another 20 brought in the afternoons; seating jurors in different areas of the courtroom, rather than just in the jury box; placing protective plastic shields throughout the courtroom to prevent close interaction between jurors and others, and limiting public access to trials to reduce the number of people in courtrooms.

Trucilla also said prospective jurors worried about COVID-19 will be able to raise their concerns with court staff and judges, and they could be excused based on issues related to the pandemic.

Sandmeyer argued in the motion that Sparks is concerned that excluding potential jurors would alter the jury pool and prevent him from having an impartial jury from a fair cross-section of the community. The pool of prospective jurors numbered about 140 before the pandemic.

Sandmeyer also wrote that there has been evidence that COVID-19 has had "a devastating effect" on the African-American community in Erie County and around the country. Sparks, who is African-American, believes excluding potential jurors for COVID-19 reasons will keep members of the African-American community from being part of the panel of potential jurors, he wrote.

"Without a fair cross-section of the community, defendant will not have a fair trial," Sandmeyer wrote.

In objecting to the exclusion of the public from the trial, Sandmeyer wrote that the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution provide that defendants have the right to a public trial.

Trucilla said Monday that issues such as those brought up in Sandmeyer’s motion must be addressed by the particular trial judge. He noted that the judge won’t know what the composition of the jury will be until the jury selection process begins.

Trucilla also said the county never issued a blanket exclusion of the public from trials. He said officials always emphasized that the news media could be present so the public can have access. He also said that if someone requested a family member be present, for example, those requests can be made with the trial judge "who is in the best position to evaluate the safety of everyone involved."

Erie County court officials "have gone to great lengths to assure the safety of the public as well as courthouse employees and the parties," Trucilla said. The local courts formed a task force to study a return to criminal jury trials, and the group received guidance from state and federal authorities and from other counties in Pennsylvania, he said in July.

"We’re trying to get it right. We’re not just shooting from the hip here," he said.

Critical in all of this, Trucilla said, is the defendant’s right to a speedy trial. Balancing that with the safety concerns of a worldwide pandemic is difficult, "but this is the time we decided to safely do that," he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.