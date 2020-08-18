Tuesday evening's theme is "Leadership Matters."

Barack Obama's meteoric rise to the presidency was launched after his first real speech on a national stage in the summer of 2004.

Then an Illinois Senate candidate, Obama told the story of his working-class family as he spoke in support of Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry at the party's convention that year. The most-replayed part of his speech said:

"Yet even as we speak, there are those who are preparing to divide us, the spin masters and negative ad peddlers who embrace the politics of anything goes. Well, I say to them tonight, there's not a liberal America and a conservative America — there's the United States of America. There's not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America; there's the United States of America. The pundits like to slice-and-dice our country into Red States and Blue States; Red States for Republicans, Blue States for Democrats. But I've got news for them, too. We worship an awesome God in the Blue States, and we don't like federal agents poking around our libraries in the Red States. We coach Little League in the Blue States and have gay friends in the Red States. There are patriots who opposed the war in Iraq and patriots who supported it. We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.In the end, that's what this election is about. Do we participate in a politics of cynicism or a politics of hope?"

This year, that Democratic National Convention spot will be reserved at 9 p.m. Tuesday for 17 "rising stars" in the party, including three lawmakers from Pennsylvania: U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle and Connor Lamb, and state Rep. Malcom Kenyatta.

Lamb is from Allegheny County, and Boyle and Kenyatta are from Philadelphia. All three lawmakers endorsed Biden early in the primary. Both congressmen Boyle and Lamb are in tight congressional races.

"Honored to have been chosen as one of the speakers to give the Keynote Address at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday," Boyle said in a tweet. "Some of my favorite speeches of all-time were previous keynote addresses. So it is moving to me to now join that proud history."

Boyle thanked Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, for choosing him and giving him and 16 fellow speakers the opportunity to make clear why the former vice president's leadership is needed in the White House "now more than ever."

Kenyatta said "honored is an understatement."

"I'm so excited to give the 2020 @DemConvention keynote alongside 16 other inspiring leaders," he said in a tweet. "In the last four years, we've seen a drought of leadership in the (White House). But, young people in particular — are stepping up, speaking out, and getting it done!"

Biden's lineup of 17 rising stars will help showcase his appeal with younger voters, Lamb told CBS Pittsburgh. The nominee will also highlight his plan on jobs, how to fight the coronavirus and more, Lamb said.

"That’s what Vice President Biden is going to be emphasizing this week. That he has a plan, and he feels responsible for executing that plan to save people's lives and get this economy back on track," Lamb said to CBS Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania is one of the most consequential states in the general election and the only state with three rising stars.

Other rising stars include former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, U.S. representatives, current and former state lawmakers, mayors and more.

"These young electeds will offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward, but they will all speak to the future we’re building together — a future with Joe Biden at the helm," the convention committee said in a statement.

All told, the list includes 11 speakers from communities of color, seven women and three LGBT speakers.

The committee's biographies of the Pennsylvania speakers are as follows:

Congressman Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania: Representative Boyle was elected in 2015. He represents the northern Philadelphia area. Prior to being elected to congress, he was a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Pennsylvania: Malcolm Kenyatta was first elected to serve as state representative for Philadelphia County in November 2018. He serves as Vice Chair of the Philadelphia Delegation and as a member of the Governor’s Taskforce on Suicide Prevention as well as a host of committee leadership positions. As the first openly LGBT person of color and one of the youngest members elected to the PA General Assembly, he is deeply committed to creating an equitable and inclusive society.Congressman Conor Lamb, Pennsylvania: Representative Lamb was elected in 2019. He represents the northwestern Pittsburgh area. Prior to being elected, Lamb was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Justice Department’s Pittsburgh office. Lamb served on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2009-2013 and went on to serve as a Major in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

In addition to the rising stars, other Tuesday night speakers include former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Jill Biden.

Tuesday evening's theme is "Leadership Matters," the committee said in a statement. "The night’s focus will be on the leaders and the experts, the veterans, the activists, and all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up — and don’t back down — from a fight over what’s right."

