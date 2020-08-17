Monday

Aug 17, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Aliquippa


326 Larimer Ave., William Fejka to Jeffrey and Demita Casuccio, $1,663 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,555).


1036 Main St., Gary Lehocky to Jerriel Goosby, $3,500.


Ambridge


717 17th St., Scherfel Group Inc. to RAC Properties LLC, $30,000.


527 Melrose Ave., Lugenia Bracero to Syranon Mayten LLC, $31,000.


1711 Merchant St., Marvory Crumb to Teal Ventures Inc., $4,000.


Baden


329 Berry St., Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust to Steven Berg, $63,000.


547 Daly Ave., Alyssa Ferguson to Fischer Services Inc., $120,000.


Beaver Falls


615 20th St., Frank Campagna to Jirah Real Estate Holdings LLC, $28,000.


1722 Sixth Ave., Scott Park to David Jansen, $1,594 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $61,965).


Big Beaver


254 Friendship Road, William Hamilton to Brian Schmidt, $66,000.


Brighton Twp.


124 Allan Drive, Scott Olszanski to Michael Kevin and Rebecca O'Neill, $285,000.


1860 Dutch Ridge Road, Thomas Kuhar to Jason and Tracy Post, $290,000.


Center Twp.


114 Brookhaven Drive, Frank Malone to Mark and Soraya Dickie, $56,000.


391 Center Granger Road, Anthony Morelli to Michael Yanek, $212,000.


968 Chapel Road, Terry Duane Walton trustee to Curtis and Kristen Deitrick, $80,000.


Chippewa Twp.


2916 Darlington Road, US Bank Trust NA to Mission Real Estate Development LLC, $68,900.


2902 Darlington Road Unit 703, Joan Laveing to Cody Alvetro, $105,000.


117 Meadow Drive, Deborah Cook to Chad and Elizabeth Smith, $326,000.


East Rochester


313 Highland St., Estate of William Wilson to BCW Property Holdings LLC, $32,500.


Economy


304 Brookside Drive, Richard Dunn to Dominick and Patricia Modugno, $138,000.


110 Grove Hill Road, Jolene Diethorn et al. to Kelly Nelson, $205,000.


504 Silver Hollow Drive, Ryan Sauber to Robert and Suzanne Siguenza, $345,000.


215 Sunridge Drive, Adminda Maldonado Osorio to Wayne Eckhardt, $10,000.


Franklin Twp.


101 Alice Ct, Jennifer Ives to Cory and Lauren Ottaviani, $325,000.


Freedom


1098 Sixth Ave., Michael Leahy to Larry and David Krestal, $1,669 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,686).


Hanover Twp.


271 Harshaville Road, Ronald Shope to Merle and Dorene Finney, $93,000.


SR 168, Victoria Czuchran to William Scott Jr. and Cynthia Scott, $15,000.


2782 SR 18, Thomas Fazikas to Teresa Horton, $491,000.


Harmony Twp.


1225 Ridge Road, Jessica Zurow to Jared Joseph Stojan, $105,000.


1451 Ridge Road Ext., Thomas Sanders to Justin Deems, $149,300.


13 Solar Drive, Kelly Sandra Barton to Daniel and Laura Schwartz, $156,500.


3100 Woodland Road, Zackary Stockdale to James Alan Buckley Jr., $132,000.


Hopewell Twp.


Unknown Address, Maronda Home LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, $56,243.


100 Commerce Wy, Beaver County Corp. Economic Development to Manzana Holdings LLC, $2,114,237.


1302 Gringo Road, Vincent Cipolla to Ever Dekcud Castillo, $178,500.


7004 Lafayette Sq, Charles Sargent to Jennifer Eckert, $122,500.


1705-1/2 Mercer St., Stacey Jacobs Hall to Mark Gillie, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $74,129).


2617 Mill St., Gerald Unis trustee to Chris Romeo, $100,000.


109 Westfield Drive, Vasilios Karachristos to Derek D'amore, $136,000.


Koppel


4535 Fourth Ave., Housing & Urban Development to Julie Quay, $28,000.


Midland


769 Beaver Ave., Rev David Zubik trustee to PA Cyber Charter School, $50,000.


New Brighton


327 Seventh Ave., Grako LLC to Broadhead Management LLC, $22,000.


224 N 18th Ave., Michael Watkins to Stephan and Tamara Circle, $180,000.


New Sewickley Twp.


1575 Lovi Road, Mary Lou Foxall trustee to Molly Amsler trustee, $167,500.


588 Monroe Blvd., Marilyn Howe to Rexus LLC, $285,000.


North Sewickley Twp.


110 Highland Ave., Tracey Lippman to Veronica Mwila Dorsey, $137,000.


103 Pullman Station, Donald Sodergren to Elizabeth Haunstein, $74,000.


197 Sunset Drive, Joseph Minnitte Jr. to Robert and Cindy Keefer, $135,000.


Ohioville


537 Engle Road, John Binek III to Lindsey Patterson and Nicole Joanna Baros, $230,000.


315 Wildwood Road, Chaz Jannuzi to Tamoc Property Holdings LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $60,588).


Raccoon Twp.


109 McKibben Drive, Robert Haugh to Zachary and Elizabeth Parme, $320,000.


Rochester


521 E Washington St., Holly Brummit to Daniel Luketic III, $35,000.


414 Jefferson St., Lynn Rae DeNuzzio to Dunkin Enterprises LLC, $23,000.


508 Oregon Ave., Danyell Williams et al. to Serenity Unlimited Inc., $8,000.


South Beaver Twp.


115 Arrowhead Drive, Joan McCauley to Cory and Brooke Wagner, $165,000.