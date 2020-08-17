Monday

Aug 17, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.


Coraopolis


1837 Devonshire Road, Diane Shannon to Samdo Properties L.P., $95,000.


Crescent Twp.


1168 Marble Drive, Christine Kammerdiener to Travis Lyons and Olivia Rodriguez, $150,000.


Findlay Twp.


251 Stark Ave., Janet Hertzer to Michael Smith, $125,000.


Moon Twp.


129 Claridge Drive, Matthew Gubba to Jeremiah Bittner and Darlene Sandridge, $235,000.


121 Hayeswold Drive, Estate of Gerald Lofink to Michael and Nicole Winder, $350,000.


213 Lockheed Drive, Maronda Homes LLC to Mark Daniel Lind, $297,775.


Neville Twp.


2895 Grand Ave., Watson Standard Co. to Contrak Warehousing Co. LLC, $1,160,000.


North Fayette Twp.


303 Farmcrest Drive, Kevin Campbell to Kevin and Melissa Miller, $385,000.


106 Hollyberry Cir, Jason Hamrick to Melissa and Margaret Jane Klemick, $359,000.


Irongate Drive, Southerby Development Corp. to Northwest Land 1006 LLC, $200,000.


Robinson Twp.


704 McClellan Ct, Harry Luebbe III to Brett and Kristin Stevenson, $370,000.


34 Westchester Ct, Sean Evanovich to Brian Charles and Natalie Ann Johnston, $325,000.


Sewickley


527 Cochran St., Thomas Jeremy Treherne to Peter and Nicole Bechtold, $834,000.