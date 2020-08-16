The Waterford Junior Invitational Livestock Show and Virtual Sale will allow young owners to show and sell livestoc

WATERFORD — Waterford area 4-H and FFA members will be able to show and sell livestock and compete for ribbons even though there will be no Waterford Community Fair this year.

The Waterford Community Fair board has invited young owners to bring their animals to the fairgrounds for judging Sept. 5-7.

They will be able to market their animals in an online sale beginning Sept. 9.

The 83rd annual fair had been scheduled to begin Sept. 7, but has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The alternative Waterford Junior Invitational Livestock Show and Virtual Sale will give kids and animals some of the experiences of the fair.

"With all of this COVID stuff going on, we wanted to offer something to kids so they would be able to show and market their animals," said fair board member Melissa Kingen. "They’ll still be able to get in the show ring and compete and can choose to sell their animal in the virtual livestock sale."

The livestock sale has been a tradition at the Waterford Fair for more than four decades.

Owners registered 33 animals for this year’s alternative exhibition.

Judging will be spread out over three days so that the number of people participating is limited to allow social distancing. Goats and lambs will be shown Sept. 5, pigs on Sept. 6 and steers on Sept. 7.

"There will be no spectators, just the exhibitors, their immediate families and judges," Kingen said. "We’ll do showmanship and marketing contests for them and make it as special as we can."

The livestock sale will begin Sept. 9 and will conclude with a racehorse finish Sept. 11 at www.bwfinaldrive.com.

The public will be able to buy livestock for themselves or to donate.

"Buyers have purchased these animals to fill their freezer, donate to a local charity, donate to local food banks or donate the meat to needy families, employees" and others, Kingen said. Kingen is a Erie County 4-H livestock program leader.

Past buyers have been thanked by the fair board for their support and notified of the online sale, she said.

This year’s sale will have a novel component.

"One of the neat things about the online sale is that if someone doesn’t want to buy an animal but wants to give the exhibitor an add-on, they can go in there and give, say $25, in additional funds for the exhibitor," Kingen said.

Sisters Hannah and Aubrey Robertson will be among those participating in the Waterford Junior Invitational Livestock Show and Virtual Sale.

Hannah Robertson will show and sell a steer and hog. Aubrey Robertson will exhibit and sell a steer.

"I’m really excited for this. It’s something different this year, but it’s still going to be fun," Audrey Robertson, 13, said.

She has been exhibiting animals at the fair since she was 8.

"I was very disappointed when they said the fair was canceled, but when they said they’re doing this, I thought OK, now we’re good," Hannah Robertson, 17, said.

She has been showing and selling livestock at the fair since she was 9.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.