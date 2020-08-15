Story summary here. 120 characters

A flock of 22 American avocets landed on the lake off Gull Point at Presque Isle State Park on Aug. 10. Normally seen wading in shallow water while looking for insects, this flock swam around like ducks.

A willet was spotted at Gull Point from Aug. 8 to 12. Three stilt sandpipers flew past the North Pier on Aug. 11. Solitary cloudless sulphur butterflies have been seen in the Beach 8 parking lot in the past few days.

As far as insect life, the katydids and annual cicadas are starting to sing up a storm now that the dog days of summer are upon us.

Wildflowers in blossom now are great blue lobelia, peppermint, apple mint, crooked-stemmed aster, turtlehead, showy tick trefoil, white snakeroot, and clearweed.

Compiled by Jerry McWilliams, who can be reached at jerrymcw@aol.com.