Learn how this Air National Guard colonel, Comcast executive, and mother of three balances military service, corporate leadership, and family life during a pandemic

In April, Rebecca Gray sat down to write, trying to process all the ways the coronavirus pandemic had impacted her life.

Gray, who is an active military service member and the executive director of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast, and a wife and mother of three daughters, realized through her writing that her life’s ambitions had become newly interconnected.

"Everything is synced," she said in her piece that would later become an op-ed for a national outlet. "I’m thinking about keeping my family safe from coronavirus, and then activating Guard teams to help keep other people safe from coronavirus."

Beyond the pandemic response, the national conversation on race mirrored conversations that she had long grappled with in her own family: Gray’s husband is Black and her three girls are from China.

But once again, her work tied in with her life. Gray said that Comcast’s commitment to diversity and inclusion was a deciding factor in her decision to relocate to Bucks County for her new role in leadership there a year ago, and that it continues to bring meaning to her work today.

As Gray considered how her many roles in life had become intertwined due to the pandemic, she discovered that with her newfound sense of unity and purpose also came a sense of mindfulness. In the following interview, Gray describes her path so far, and the refreshed intention she has brought to her service, career, marriage and motherhood.

How long have you been in Bucks County?

I’m new to Bucks. I live in Newtown after moving here from Atlanta a year and a half ago. It’s been a big transition, but we love the area, the community. We have felt really at home.

Tell me a bit about your work.

I work at the Comcast headquarters in Philly, in the military and veteran affairs division. Our focus over the last several years has been to hire 21,000 veterans and people from the military community by the end of 2021. I was brought on to look at new strategic partnerships and business opportunities in the military space.

And you’re a military service member as well, right?

Yes. I was a recruited athlete to the Air Force Academy, and here I am 30 years later. I was a springboard diver on the swimming and diving team. I had amazing coaches and training facilities and ended up becoming a three-time All-American there. My first job in the Air Force was as a World Class Athlete — they put us in a training program and we compete around the world.

What lessons did you learn from athletics?

I started training when I was 10 years old, and my last competition was in Rome, Italy was when I was 25 years old. It was an amazing ride … I think athletics opens a lot of doors; it opened the door for me to travel the world. [And] it’s helped me in my corporate life, in my military life to have focus and work ethic. I was at the pool six days a week my whole life, sometimes seven. I was constantly training to be at that level.

Speaking of work ethic … your husband is still working in Atlanta.

He commutes to and from Atlanta for work. It’s not ideal, but it’s been OK. And we’ve lived apart before—he went to the Air Force Academy too. So because of our jobs in the military — it’s not that we like it, but we’ve been through it.

In a pandemic right now, a lot of people are trying to maintain long-distance relationships. How do you make that work?

We spend time talking — I’ll walk at Tyler State Park, and he [walks] in Atlanta. We’ve made a commitment of making sure we talk throughout the day, like no different than if we were together. […] We don’t do random — we have to be purposeful, make sure it’s a good time for [him] and a good time for [me].

Also, there’s something about the separation that makes you more in tune with each other, because you don’t have that physical interaction as much, so you have to be mindful of what the other person is dealing with. It’s made us a little more heightened to pay attention to each other. Especially in a pandemic, you have to very thoughtful and intentional about what you’re doing.

It sounds like you’ve cultivated that mindfulness in your marriage.

We’ve been married 26 years. So [reuniting after being apart] adds a little energy to the whole thing too, I guess. [laughs]

What’s the most memorable conversation you’ve both had over the course of this pandemic?

I think a lot of the racial issues occurring across our country … that’s been the most poignant, because we do cross a lot of different dynamics in our own family.

That’s right, your husband is Black and your daughters are Chinese. What have those discussions been like?

[Our kids] have been raised with a sense of normalcy to our family. But when our children were really young, we were at a birthday party once, we dropped them off and picked them up, and they got in the car and said, ‘Those families were really different.’ And I said, ‘What happened?’ They thought it was odd that a family all looked the same. They said, ‘Everybody in their family matched.’

With all the upheaval that’s going on, the dynamic of talking through that and acknowledging that some people are having a really hard time, and having challenges because of their race — we’ve been walking through what other people’s experiences are. While [my kids] might not have had those experiences, my husband and I have, and we’ve kind of shielded them from that over the years.

Those have been powerful conversations: why do people turn to violence? Where is the anger coming from? Why don’t [some] people seem to care about other people? Being sensitive to other people’s differences — we have to pay attention to that.

Has your experience of motherhood changed recently?

Well it’s interesting, because my daughters don’t have their friends right now, so our family unit is hanging out more — we’ve been playing Uno and dominoes, cooking together and making crepes. We hung a clothesline. I taught the girls how to iron. We’ve been doing things together where usually they’d be with their friends or their athletic teams. Now we’ve been doing ab workouts together. [laughs]

I feel very thankful that I’m with my family, in a house with people right now.

How do your daughters feel about it?

It’s been this interesting dynamic, where [even though they’re teenagers], they’ve been getting constant attention. [But] they love it. It’s a totally different rhythm. We are so present.

What is your best hope for your daughters going forward?

A sense of thinking outside the box and resilience during this time. [This pandemic] will impact them forever, and it’ll probably take them a long time to process it. It was a curveball. [But] you can get thrown a curveball, and you can still take a swing, and you can still hit a home run.

What has been the biggest challenge for you during this pandemic?

I think it’s expectations — we all have expectations for what we want our lives to be, and in America we get freedoms to make certain choices, and some of that has been taken away from us. But choosing between the individual good versus the common good, there’s a tension there that we’re all living with. So I think it’s how do you adjust your expectations, for yourself and for the places that we live and work.

We have to say these are different times, and if we don’t change our expectations we’re just going to get frustrated. Or we have to help contribute to the change. Those are your two choices.

We’re not going back to the way things were. We’re going forward, no matter your background or experiences.

What do you want people to take away from your experience?

Encouragement. For all of us to make our society to better. I know not everything is perfect, but [I want people to be encouraged] to look left, look right, and make sure all of us are coming up together.