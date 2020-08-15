As conversations about policing, race and bias continue nationwide, residents and officials in Erie seek accountability, change regarding police policies and procedures.

Gary Horton wants to make something clear.

The Erie branch of the NAACP’s appeal for police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death — part of a worldwide call to action against brutality and prejudice within law enforcement and systemic racism — is not about eliminating police jobs.

It’s not aimed at defunding police departments or redirecting dollars away from law enforcement to other agencies, as other U.S. cities have discussed.

And the plea does not seek to widen divisions between law enforcement and the community.

Horton, the president of the local NAACP branch, said the organization’s stance is primarily about transparency, accountability and respect. And he said the NAACP wants to work with Erie Mayor Joe Schember’s administration to forge changes that benefit Erie.

"We’ve never said ‘defund the police’ or ‘eliminate the police,’ which is what some segments of the public think,’" Horton said.

In a letter to Schember on July 16, Horton and members of the local NAACP’s executive board demanded "targeted, intentional policy change" within city government to fight racism and inequity

NAACP officials suggested in the letter that those changes include thorough documentation of citizens’ encounters with police; bias training for local law enforcement; public release of the names of any police officer accused of misconduct; and public disclosure of police conduct "rules and regulations," including rules on the use of force.

In the letter, local NAACP officials also affirm support for establishing "an independent civilian review board with subpoena power and administrative prosecutorial power" to investigate allegations of misconduct by city police.

Schember and Erie City Council are talking about establishing such a board; in a July 24 response to NAACP officials, Schember said he is willing to discuss their concerns.

"Reform looks like transparency," Horton said. "It looks like a system where the public has a right to know the structures and policies in place for law enforcement.

"We know there are people who don’t want to talk about this," Horton said. "But we need to keep talking about this."

Policy, procedures and training

In the nearly three months since the May 25 killing of Floyd, a Black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police — and in the aftermath of peaceful protests and disturbances both in Erie and worldwide that were sparked by Floyd’s death — local advocacy groups, Erie-area clergy, members of City Council, police officials and others are among those addressing the need for changes regarding the 173-member Erie Bureau of Police.

Those voices also include both Schember and Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny.

Schember and Spizarny in mid-June promised a city government review of the Bureau of Police’s policies and procedures, including its use of force policy, which was made available on the city’s website, www.erie.pa.us, in late June.

At the same time, Schember announced that all city police officers will also undergo sensitivity training.

In recent interviews with the Erie Times-News, Schember said the police policy/procedures review is underway and its results will be released publicly later this year.

In addition, police sensitivity training, under the direction of Mercyhurst University, started in mid-July and will continue over the next six months, Schember said.

The mayor said the review is not routine.

Current state law gives police officers the authority to use deadly force during an arrest, but two factors must simultaneously be present — a suspect’s actions could cause serious injury or death for the officer or others, and the suspect must be resisting or escaping arrest.

"I'm not an expert in police policy, but I definitely feel it needs to be looked at closely. I'm asking them to review it and if appropriate, revise it," Schember said. "And if there are problems, it needs to be corrected."

Spizarny said city police routinely examine and change policies and procedures. "They’re not written in stone," Spizarny said. "We want to follow the best practices across the country."

Addressing public concerns about transparency, Spizarny said: "It’s obvious that this is a major issue for many people. We don’t have a problem with that. There is information that is important to the public and probably should be shared with the public more often."

The police policies/procedures review was prompted by a late May disturbance in downtown Erie and the kicking of a 21-year-old protester, Hannah Silbaugh, by a city police officer that city officials refused to name publicly.

On June 15, Schember announced a three-day suspension, without pay, for that officer.

A lawsuit filed in Erie County Court on Silbaugh’s behalf Wednesday identified the officer as Marc Nelson.

However, the city’s refusal to publicly identify the officer drew widespread public criticism. The Silbaugh incident was also among three internal investigations launched since late May to examine the conduct of Erie police officers.

Days after Schember announced discipline in the Silbaugh case, he held another news conference to announce the firing of Sgt. Jeff Annunziata, a 34-year veteran who sent an email to Schember and four Times-News reporters broadly criticizing Black people who are seeking social justice.

Schember fired Annunziata on June 18, the same day the Erie Times-News reported on Annunziata’s e-mail, which was sent from a city email account.

And an incident caught on surveillance video outside a Cherry Street tavern showed a white Erie police officer, Patrolman Nicholas Strauch, repeatedly punching a Black suspect in the head during an arrest in November.

The video became public at a July 6 hearing in Erie County Court related to the Nov. 23 arrest of the 32-year-old suspect, Lee McLaurin, on charges including possession with intent to deliver cocaine and resisting arrest.

That internal probe is ongoing.

Schember said his administration and police officials will continue to talk with the NAACP, local clergy and other citizens/community groups about policing concerns.

"I think we’re making good progress," Schember said. "We want people to trust us, especially in the minority community. We are trying to build better relationships, and we have been doing that since I came into office."

’Transformation’

Parris Baker said Schember, Spizarny and other city officials must not only embrace policy changes, but make sure they are adhered to.

"There’s a history in Erie of a whole bunch of stuff that wasn’t right" regarding policing, said Baker, a professor and director of the social work programs at Gannon University.

Baker has conducted diversity and cultural sensitivity training for the Bureau of Police, and he is a member of the city’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Council, a U.S. Department of Justice-affiliated program launched locally in 2018 that works to identify, explore and break down barriers between Erie police and the community.

Baker stressed that the city police force has many good officers.

But he also pointed out that the city was forced to hire its first 10 Black officers by federal court order in the 1970s because its hiring practices were questioned; the department still has trouble attracting minority candidates; and that city government has settled a number of lawsuits in recent years, using taxpayer dollars, alleging excessive force by officers.

"We have tried to do police reform intentionally for 30 years, and we have failed," Baker said. "So if it’s a real goal, let’s design it in a way that lets us achieve it."

The Rev. Charles Mock, pastor of Erie’s Community Missionary Baptist Church, added that he would like to see the word "reform" replaced with "transformation" when it comes to discussions about policing.

"The word ‘transformation’ means deeper changes to the system and to the institution, beyond programmatic and cosmetic things," said Mock, a former president of Erie’s African American Concerned Clergy group.

Mock suggested, for example, that continuing courses in institutional racism, cultural awareness, bias, trauma and mental illness should be mandatory for city police officers.

He added that regular public reports of how citizen complaints against police officers are handled would "send a signal that these complaints are taken seriously.

"There’s a secretiveness about the police department that places a distance between police and the community and creates suspicion," Mock said. "That is not good for community relations."

"A forum for citizens"

City Councilman Michael Keys is part of the push for change.

Keys strongly supports establishing a civilian review board to look at police misconduct, and he wants to hire a consultant to advise council on how best to move forward.

A City Council majority including Keys, Councilwomen Kathy Schaaf and Liz Allen and Councilman David Brennan support creating a review board. The proposal has failed to gain traction in the past.

Keys has suggested that local lawyer Nicci Page could serve in that consulting role.

Page worked as a prosecutor with New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board and prosecuted NYPD officers facing misconduct allegations. She now practices in Erie as a defense attorney.

"I am not for defunding police or transferring large amounts of money away from them. It’s relatively impossible for us to do that," Keys said of the police bureau, funded at $37.5 million for 2020.

"But what I do want is policies in place for accountability, for the rules of conduct, and clear guidelines on what police should and should not do," Keys said.

Marty Nwachukwu, an organizer with the citizen’s advocacy group Erie County United, supports the idea of a civilian review board.

"The question is, how will those people be selected?" Nwachukwu said. "But I believe there should be a forum for citizens to hear accounts of excessive force, for example, and call on officers to do better."

Michael Outlaw is Schember’s community liaison. He said the review board conversation is valuable.

But Outlaw pointed out that the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships group is also pursuing changes via "grassroots" work to build stronger police-community relationships.

The group includes more than 30 people and is made up of city officials, citizens, local clergy and law enforcement representatives, among others.

"The SPCP is handing out face masks and materials about COVID-19. We have established three committees reviewing a national report on policing," Outlaw said. "We have engaged with middle school and high school students in the city to ask them what they think it will take to build more trust between citizens and the police."

Outlaw admitted the SPCP could do more to keep the public abreast of its work. The group meets monthly in closed-door sessions.

"We have talked about issuing an annual report on what the SPCP is doing," Outlaw said. "We don’t do a good enough job at getting the word out because we are so entrenched in the actual task."

Baker, the Gannon University social work professor and SPCP member, said that while the local police reform conversation is an uncomfortable one, it’s also necessary.

"People are listening without pushback, more so than I’ve seen in a long time," Baker said. "That is encouraging. But we have to force the change at a policy level to see a real difference."

