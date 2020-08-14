Faith of Note

Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday - 10:30 a.m., worship service. Scott Shidemantle, professor of Biblical Studies at Geneva College will preach on "No Way, Jose" from Romans 6:1-13. No Sunday school.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: No Sunday school. Sunday — 11 a.m., worship service in church with necessary precautions to care for each other. Nursery available for children younger than age 4, but no nursery attendant. Service will be broadcast over the radio (tune to 88.1 FM) in the parking lot. Service will be livestreamed and available online at www.calvinpresby.com/livestream. Video available at www.facebook.com/ECcalvinchurch. Worship program also available online. Monday – 9 a.m., Hiram’s Crew. Thursday – 10 a.m., nominating committee meeting. Church office open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For information, call 724-758-4258 or send email to calvinellwood@gmail.com.

Christ Presbyterian Church, 325 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday -- 10 a.m., worship services in sanctuary. Facebook live stream of service is available by the name of the Rev. Tod Custer. Send friend request to view.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Road, Franklin Township: Sunday – 9:30 a.m. worship service in church and later in day on church’s Facebook page at First Church of God Ellwood City. No Sunday school. Tuesday – 5:30 p.m., golf night; 6 p.m., leaving the church for ladies’ night out. Wednesday – 6:30 p.m., prayer time and bible study. Thursday – 6 p.m., property team meeting.

First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road, New Castle: Saturday - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., indoor yard sale. Bake sale. Lunch available. Masks required.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: In-person worship in church at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks will be available. Worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1stUMCEllwood. Or to dial in to the service, call 425-436-6387, then enter access code 832016. This is an audio-only service; prayer is interactive.

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 415 Fourth St., Ellwood City: Saturday - 5 p.m. Mass in church. Sunday – 10 a.m. Mass in church. Attendance is restricted to 175 people. Weekdays – 9 a.m. Mass in church. Diocese of Pittsburgh will livestream Mass online at www.diopitt.org. Reservations for weekend Mass must be made between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays by calling church office at 724-758-4411. Entry door and seat location will be assigned. All parishioners must wear a face mask. Holy Communion will be distributed after Mass to those in attendance. Holy Communion available from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for who worship via internet or TV. Confessions: Saturdays – 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. near altar.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave., Homewood: In person Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. First United Methodist Church’s 11 a.m. Must wear masks. Sunday worship service will be livestreamed on the First United Methodist Church’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1stUMCEllwood.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 307 Wayne Ave. Ellwood City: In-person worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday in church. Information, call 724-752-9766.

Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, 258 Slippery Rock Drive, Wayne Township: Saturday – 9 a.m., church cleaning. Sunday – 10 a.m., worship service in church or by Facebook live feed at https://www.facebook.com/slipperyrockpreschurch/ Tuesday – 10 a.m., Mission Society with Jane.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Church building continues to be closed. Sunday 10 a.m. worship service livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church - Ellwood City. AA Meetings – 7 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday. Monday – 6:30 p.m., the Good Neighbor, Shepherding, 2X2, and Health and Wellness teams at Ewing Park, Shelter 7. Information online at www.trinitylutheranellwoodcity.com or call 724-752-3050.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Wayne Township: The church building is closed during week. Sunday’s 10 a.m. worship service is in church with social distancing and masks. Service will be livestreamed on Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Wayne Township: Sunday worship service in church at 10:20 a.m.