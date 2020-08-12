We want to meet some of Erie's runners/walkers. Can you answer 18 questions?

I'm in need of more Erie area runners to feature in Runner's Notes. (See past features here and here and here.) I'm looking for runners of any age, ability or experience. Maybe you're new to the sport....maybe you've been running so long you owned cotton running clothes (and still have the chafing scars to prove it)....maybe you're a diehard winter runner...maybe you're a weekend warrior. Whatever kind of runner you are, I want to hear from you!

It's easy -- you just have to answer the following questions & email them back to me at zipdang22@aol.com along with a photo of yourself and ....voila!....you'll soon be featured on Runner's Notes.

Name:

Age:

Career/job: (optional)

How long have you been running:

What made you start:

What makes you continue:

Favorite place to run:

PR you’re proud of: (This can be a distance or a hard race/event; it doesn’t have to be a time.)

Guilty pleasure (How do you reward yourself for a good run)?

Advice for new runners:

One thing you wish you’d known when you started running:

What injuries are you susceptible to?

How to you treat/prevent them? (Tips for others who have the same problem)

Greatest invention of your running life (Nip guards, glide, moisture-wicking fabric, etc.)?

One thing you’d never run without:

Future running goals? Next challenge?

Do you have a running mantra or quote that speaks to you?

What other hobbies/interests do you have besides running?

TWO MORE QUESTIONS

Is there anything else you want to add that I did not ask (promote a race you direct, etc.)

Is there a photo I can use with this?

*** Email your responses & photo to zipdang22@aol.com

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.