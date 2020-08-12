Morgan McCaffery is one of six Montgomery County residents, all but one female, allegedly murdered by a spouse or romantic partner this year. These are their stories.

April 10, 2020

Michael Hatfield, 69, of Pottstown, is charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of his 71-year-old wife Mary. Hatfield called police and told them he had argued with his wife two days earlier and "hurt her," according to court documents. Police allege Hatfield told them after he and his wife argued, he took an orange extension cord from a closet and walked behind her as she sat in her recliner, wrapped the cord around her neck, and pulled until she stopped moving.

April 16, 2020

Caitlin Mauras, 21, of Pottstown, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally slashing the neck of her live-in boyfriend Jaylin Thomas, 24, during a fight over his social media activity. Police allege Mauras was looking at Thomas’ cell phone when he was asleep and saw he was viewing the Twitter account of an ex-girlfriend. She then confronted Thomas and threw his phone at the wall. Mauras claimed Thomas then pinned her against the wall and tried to take her cell phone but they both fell on the floor. She then went to the kitchen where she picked up what she "thought it was a spatula" returned to the living room where she struck Thomas once in the neck, according to court documents.

July 25, 2020

Frederick Clea, 57, of Cheltenham faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his 41-year-old wife, Latiya Clea, and her mother Mekenda Sanders, 74, during a verbal argument with his wife over a misplaced magazine for his handgun, according to court documents. Latiya Clea was shot five times, and her mother once, police said. The couple’s two children, ages 5 and 10, were home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, police said. Cheltenham police records show they responded to two domestic calls at the home in December 2017 and December 2019; both times involved verbal arguments between Frederick and Latiya, according to court documents.

August 10, 2020

Terence Cheatham, 47, shot and killed his wife, Nadege St. Preux, 43, then completed suicide at their Abington Township apartment, police said. Their bodies were discovered after neighbors complaint of a foul odor. A firearm was found by Cheatham’s body, police said. An autopsy found St. Preux died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and Cheatham died of a single gunshot wound to the head. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office characterized the deaths as domestic-violence related.