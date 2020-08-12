Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he will allow certain districts to offer an all-remote option this fall, reversing course after growing protests over the idea of reopening school buildings.

Murphy also issued an executive order clearing K-12 schools and colleges and universities to resume in-person learning immediately.

Under the new guidelines, districts that choose to begin the semester remotely will be required to explain why they could not meet state health and safety standards to open in-person, provide a plan for meeting those standards, and provide a date they will begin in-person instruction.

"There is no one size fits all plan to this very difficult situation," Murphy said. "We are fully committed to getting this right."

"Any student who chooses to continue remote learning must be accommodated," he added.

The state is "sensitive to the concerns" of school leaders who need additional time to implement health and safety protocols identified by the state health and education departments, said Kevin Dehmer, the state Department of Education's interim commissioner.

The added flexibility "provides school districts that time, while ensuring the entire state continues progress toward safe, in-person instruction," he added.

Educators across the state have rallied for more flexibility for weeks, citing concerns about their ability to safely educate the state's more than 1.3 million students during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor had previously insisted that all districts should offer some in-person classes, saying school was critical for many families who had "no real Plan B" due to a lack of childcare or technology.

After shutting down entirely in the spring, most districts have said they plan to offer a mix of in-person and online education, with plans to stagger groups of students across different days or sessions so they can maintain social distancing. Under previously announced state policy, families can choose to keep children home for all-remote learning in any district.

The statewide teachers' union, a critical Murphy ally, has already said schools won't be ready to safely open their doors in September. In a joint statement released Tuesday, education leaders including New Jersey Education Association President Marie Blistan urged Murphy to allow all public schools to open remotely in the fall and "act quickly and decisively" so districts can spend the summer "building the most effective remote learning plans possible."

"We have seen what is happening elsewhere in the country where, within a few days of opening, schools are having to transition to remote learning following outbreaks of COVID-19," they wrote. "While remote education cannot replace in-person instruction, we believe that a carefully planned, well-resourced remote education plan is better than the dangerous, uncertain in-person alternative currently available to us."

And a few districts have already made requests to go fully remote in the fall. They include Elizabeth, Jersey City and Bayonne, where the superintendent said a readiness drill showed it would take hours just to check student temperatures as they filed into the high school.

But not every household is set up for remote learning: According to Department of Education estimates, around 230,000 students don't have reliable internet or a device like a laptop or computer.

And while districts are stepping up to provide devices, the process has not been smooth. For instance, the Paterson school district ordered 13,845 Chromebooks on June 2 for $3.4 million, but the scheduled August delivery will be delayed until October because of supply chain issues. That leaves more than 10,000 students without Chromebooks for the start of the school year.

