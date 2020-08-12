Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community led the field of 115 nonprofits with $57,383 in donations.

MEADVILLE — Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community was the top beneficiary of the 2020 Crawford Gives campaign.

The two-day online fundraising campaign by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation raised more than $377,638 for 115 Crawford County nonprofits in a two-day drive that ended Tuesday.

Wesbury got $57,383 in donations, almost 10 times its total of $5,781 in the inaugural Crawford Gives campaign in 2019. Last year’s campaign raised $162,704 for 100 local nonprofits.

Donations to Wesbury help support residents who have outlived their income.

Common Roots, an all-volunteer organization working to provide quality, affordable housing for low-income Meadville residents, got $9,543 in donations, almost twice what Julie Wilson, the organization’s co-founder and president of the board of directors, hoped to raise.

"We are so grateful," Wilson said.

