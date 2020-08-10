In the first of two articles, learn about the heads and tails of animals and birds.

We are born of nature, and from our very birth, we have a curiosity about the world around us.

The natural world, as we know it, holds it all together and sustains it in balance in many ways. In the animal world, each species has its unique physical features and habits that allow them to exist better and keeps them safe from predators. This and my next article cover some of these animals and the amazing uses of their heads or tails.

This first covers the tails of various animals and the whys and hows of the various ways they use them.

First, let us look at the squirrel. It uses its large tail as an umbrella. On drizzly days, it curls its tail over its back, which forms a canopy. Then every once and a while, it dries it with a flick. This is true of all squirrels. The grey squirrel has a more substantial and fuller tail, so it has some advantages. All squirrels also use their tails as counterweights to aid in balancing as they leap from limb to limb in the trees. In my backyard, they use their tails to balance as they run along their telephone wire highway. It is also an index as to its mood. Pumped up and carried high, it signals that the squirrel is fine and happy; dragged about, it signals something is making him unhappy. If a squirrel thrashes its tail up and down, it is angry or afraid.

The porcupine has a formidable tail, and it does not hesitate to use whenever need. It is short, stout, muscular, and covered with needle-sharp quills. Many dogs that have decided to chase these little guys have come home regretting having learned a painful lesson.

Have you ever encountered a white-tail deer on Presque Isle State Park or in any other wooded area? When he or she spotted you, up went the tail, pointing to the sky. In most mature deer, this tail is about one foot long and is a triangular appendage with brown hairs on its upper side and bright white hairs on its bottom and sides.

I have seen more deer tails than the whole deer on Presque Isle. I have heard that some deer hunters fish out white handkerchiefs and wave them up, and when by the deer, they stop and do not always run away.

All foxes have tails that are almost as long as their body, full, thick and billowing. The foxes on Presque Isle have quite impressive tails. It is usually at least a foot long, furred, rich reddish-orange with a white tip. It is called a "brush" and is often carried straight out behind the body. In the colder weather, a fox will lie on a slope with its tail wrapped around it for warmth.

A cottontail rabbit's tail is very unobtrusive. That is, until it runs. It is then evident and becomes a bright spot in the underbrush. This is thought to be a signal to mislead the many predators of the rabbit. The predator many times may lose or overshoot a rabbit who suddenly may stop and crouch in the undergrowth and tuck its tail under it. Sometimes the rabbit escapes by the skin of its tail.

The beaver uses its tail in many ways. It is flat, nearly hairless and covered with leather-like scales. The beaver's tail functions as a body temperature regulator, and a storehouse of fat to be used in the winter season. When abruptly slapped on the water's surface, it becomes a warning signal for its whole family.

It is also used as a rudder or even an oar when swimming. The beaver also uses it to provide a useful balance when it stands up to gnaw a tree or perhaps walk on its hind legs, which they do often when they are carrying dam- or lodge-building material in their front paws.

Have you ever wondered why a raccoon has a banded tail? Most experts feel that this pattern works to attract attention for the purposes of mating. Again, like many other animals, the bushy tail is for balance when climbing trees and out onto branches.

The opossum has a tapering tail, scaly and naked, just like a rat's tail. Its tail is prehensile and able to wrap around objects. When gathering nesting material, an opossum can pick up leaves and twigs in its mouth, and using its front paws, pass them along its belly. Its tail encircles the leaves and holds them as it uses its paws to climb. It also uses its tail as a fifth leg for bracing for climbing and hanging onto a precarious perch.

As important as tails are to mammals, they are essential to most birds. Most birds' wings are located ahead of its center of gravity in flight. Because of this, a bird's body tends to drift downward. A lowered tail changes the airflow and buoys the rear half of the body. By raising, twisting lowering, opening or closing the feathers of the tail, the bird can slow, steer and balance its body in flight. It is no random accident that long-tailed birds live in woods or bushes, where agile and sudden maneuvering is needed.

The woodpecker is an example in the bird world of using the secure prop of a stiff and robust tail to hold themselves on the side of a tree. Each feather in a woodpeckers' tail ends in a sharp point so the bird clinging to the vertical surface of a tree does not slip or slide downward.

There are many more examples of how the animal world uses its tails to great advantage. In the next article, we will talk about how they use their heads for various unusual and different occurrences.

