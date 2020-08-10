Sierra was born on June 2, 2020, and is one of four calves born in the span of a year.

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags is celebrating the birth of a female giraffe born June 2.

The calf, Sierra, is one of four calves born in the span of one year, according to a release sent out by Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari and Hurricane Harbor.

"Sierra is over 200 pounds and will likely grow to be 1,500 pounds," said Safari Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer in the release. "She is the latest in an exciting string of giraffe births here at the safari, and we are thrilled that all four calves are being raised by their mothers," he added.

Sierra and her mother Muraya were joined by the other recently born calves — Phyllis, Embu, and Soda — for Sierra's first venture into the Wilde Plains section of Six Flag's Safari where she encountered 10 different species of African animals, according to the release.

Sierra is one of 12 giraffes at the Six Flags Wild Safari, according to the release.

Calves are typically about six feet tall when they are born, adult male giraffes can reach 18 feet, making them the tallest mammals in the world, according to the release.

All of the recently born calves are reticulated giraffes, also called Somali giraffes, which are native to northeastern Kenya, southern Ethiopia, and Somalia, according to the release.

"Reticulated giraffes have distinctive coat patterns featuring red-brown patches divided by thin white lines. Their spots are unique like a fingerprint, which is how we can tell them apart," Keiffer said.

In the wild, giraffes are currently undergoing what is referred to as a "silent extinction event," according to the release. Their numbers, according to the release, have decreased by nearly 40 percent in the past 30 years, placing them in the "Vulnerable to Extinction" category as determined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.