Recent marriage licenses and birth announcements in Erie County.
MARRIAGES
MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED
BETWEEN JULY 27 AND JULY 31
Ambrose, Clinton Andrew, 33, 10093 Whitaker Road, Albion; Pugh, Julia Nicole, 29, 41 First Ave., Albion.
Bruinsma, Andrew Lee, 38, 6125 Summer St., Unit B, Honolulu, Hawaii; Grace, Nicole Lee, 27, 6125 Summer St., Unit B, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Fenno, Jeffrey Luther, 59, 9739 Wattsburg Road; Steffy, Eileen Marie, 50, 9739 E. 33rd St.
Klan, Michael Alan, 42, 329 E. 33rd St.; Bernat, Ingrid Denise, 38, 329 E. 33rd St.
Lentz, Cody Justice, 24, 9721 Fry Road, McKean; Petrillose, Erin Elizabeth, 23, 45 Goode St., Burnt Hills, New York.
Pacileo, Shane Richard, 32, 9636 Donlin Road; Jurkiewicz, Britney Lee, 30, 9636 Donlin Road.
Sanford, David Andrew, 27, 7760 New Road, Cranesville; Bender, Taylor Shay, 23, 804 Wedgewood Drive.
Williams, Joshua Kyle, 29, 280 E. 38th St., Apt. 24; Peterson, Megan Sarah 26, 280 E. 38th St., Apt. 24.
BIRTHS
MAGEE-WOMENS,
UPMC HAMOT
JULY 27
A daughter to Zane and Kristin Wilson, Erie.
JULY 28
A son to Jaida Lynn Stewart, Erie.
A daughter to Alicia Huntley, Waterford.
A son to Raven Vanderveen, Erie.
A son to Ronald E. Zatek Jr. and Amber Rose Malone Zatek.
A daughter to Kyleigh Yazembiak, Girard.
JULY 29
A son to Maria Laureano, Erie.
JULY 31
A son to Mohamed Almonsy and Aliva Grace Haibach.
A son to William McKenna Hilbert III and Helena Catherine Fustine Hilbert, Erie.
AUG. 1
A son to Zachary Robert Mattern and Katherine Rose Cogswell-Mattern, Millcreek Township.
A daughter to Christopher and Kimberly Fabanich, Fairview Township.
AUG. 2
A daughter to Scott Andrew and Ashley Victoria Trabinger Miller, Erie.
SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
AUG. 1
A son to Emilee Meyers, Edinboro.
AUG. 3
A son to Philip Taggart and Lauren Elizabeth Mashyna, Erie.
AUG. 5
A son to David and Caszi Johnson, Warren.
DIVORCES
DIVORCES GRANTED FROM
JULY 16 TO JULY 31
Wrzeszcz, Richard L. vs. Wrzeszcz, Nadeen R.
Catalde, Keith vs. Catalde, Karen.
Lawrence, Monica F. vs. Lawrence, Joshua T.
Abbey, Brittany N. vs. Abbey, Jonathan S.
Giancotti, Katy, vs. Giancotti, Levi.
Knapp, Heather vs. Knapp, Dominic.
Capwill, Joline, vs. Golden, Edward.
Reno, Robert F. vs. Reno, Kristen E.
Chivers, Erin vs. Chivers, Timothy.
Artemia, Maria vs. Araujo-Chavez, Jose Santos.
Artz, Dawn M. vs. Artz II, Dane J.
Goshert, Jane A. vs. Goshert, Ray E.
Lindahl, Kristie vs. Lindahl, Garrett.
Rathbun, Brian vs. Rathbun, Shelly.
Clark, Jeremy D. vs. Clark, Carla Y.
Biscoff, Adam Joseph vs. Biscoff, Quinn Marie.
Gray, Kathryn vs. Gray, Brian.
Belson, Christopher vs. Belson, Kayla.
Windsor, Kayla Lou vs. Windsor, Matthew Robert.
McGuire, Mary L. vs. Tobin, Michael C.
Brown, Denise Marie vs. Brown, John Richard.
Patrick, Jeffrey S. vs. Patrick, Stephanie.
McCurdy, Kenneth G. vs. McCurdy, Deborah L.
Ruhling, Sheila vs. Ruhling, David.
Sipes, Lindsay M. vs. Sipes, Joseph P.
Burkell, Robert M. vs. Burkell, Patricia A.
Rosier, Jennifer vs. Rosier, James.
Brooks, Cassandra vs. Brooks, John.
Datta, Anustup vs. Karmakar, Mohana.
Sierra, Virginia M. vs. Sierra, Jorge M.
McCaslin, Kevin vs. McCaslin, Kelly.
Al-Dhumani, Redha vs. Flayyih, Nabaa.
Andrus, Shellye vs. Andrus, Darrren.
Shadeck, Lee vs. Shadeck, Heidi.
Washington, Billy J. vs. Washington, Rebecca.
Rizzo, Karen vs. Rizzo, Nathan.
BANKRUPTCIES
U.S. FEDERAL COURT
BANKRUPTCY
Burt, Bruce H. and Joyce E., 624 Ash St., 20-10498-Tpa, July 23, Chapter 7.
Caraballo, Hector L. and Elsa I., 3007 Holland St., 20-10491-Tpa, July 21, Chapter 13.
Hoetzel, Sheryl L., 3914 East Lake Road, 20-10490-Tpa, July 21, Chapter 7.
Laughery, Timothy H. 320 S. Second Avenue, Corry, 20-10497-Tpa, July 23, Chapter 7.
Mysliwy, Theodore, 160 W. Eighth St., Apt. 4C, 20-10503-Tpa, July 24, Chapter 7.
Sanders, Barbara, 2918 Gloth St., 20-10502-Tpa, July 24, Chapter 13.
Stangle, Derek D., 1120 W. 33rd St., 20-10502-Tpa, July 24, Chapter 13.
Will, Jodi L., 2188 Lake Pleasant Road, 20-10499-Tpa, July 23, Chapter 7.
Zurn, Mary, 120 Chestnut St., Edinboro, 20-10489-Tpa, July 20, Chapter 7.